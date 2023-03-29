Industrial Sugar Market worth US$ 71.7 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 5.2%-BY PMI

Industrial Sugar Market, By Type (White Sugar, Brown Sugar, and Liquid Sugar), By Form (Granulated, Powdered, and Syrup)
COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial sugar market is projected to grow from US$ 45.1 billion in 2019 to US$ 71.7 billion by 2029. The global industrial sugar market is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing demand for industrial sugar from end-use applications such as confectionary, cereal, dairy, bakery, pharmaceutical, and beverage industries.
Re-use of by-products such as bagasse, mud or filter cake of industrial sugar is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for new as well as existing players to gain competitive edge.
The report "Industrial Sugar Market, by Type (White Sugar, Brown Sugar, and Liquid Sugar), by Form (Granulated, Powdered, and Syrup), by Application (Dairy, Bakery, Confectionery, Beverage, Canned and Frozen Foods, Pharmaceuticals, and Other Food Items), by Source (Cane Sugar and Beet Sugar), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029"
Industrial sugar is a category of sweeteners which produces commercially by sugar cane and beetroot. Sugar cane and beetroot are used in food and confectionary manufacturers, catering, baking, pharmaceutical, and beverage industries. It is commonly used as flavor enhancer, sweetening agent as well as preservative in food industry. The sugar industry is divided into two sub sectors, which includes organized and unorganized sectors. All the sugar factories belong to the organized sector, and those who produce traditionally as sweeteners falls into unorganized sectors. Gur and Khand sari are the traditionally formed as sweeteners. These industries are the backbone of the nation for the development of economy. There are different forms of sugars produced in industries such as brown sugar, brown rice syrup etc. Sugarcane is passed through different processing units to convert into sugar. The global industrial sugar market accounted for US$ 66.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 111.35 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3%.
Key Highlights:
• In October 2016, Raizen SA and Wilmar International Ltd announced new strategic partnership that will combine the strengths of Brazil’s largest producer of sugar with one of the largest trader of the commodity.
The industrial sugar market accounted for US$ 45.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, form, application, source, and region.
• By type, the white sugar segment accounted for major revenue share in 2019, owing to increasing demand for confectionery products, growing retail market, and expansion of product portfolio.
• By form, the granulated form holds for major revenue share in 2019. This is due to granulated form used as a preservative for different end-use applications such as marmalades, candied fruits, and jams.
• By application, the confectionery holds for major revenue share in 2019, owing to industrial sugar is use in a wide variety of applications and consumption of confectionery products such as chewing gum, sweets, marmalade, candied nuts, chocolates, and chewing gum.
• By source, the cane sugar is segment accounted for major revenue share in 2019, attributed to production of cane sugar is higher than beet sugar across the globe.
• By region, Asia Pacific industrial sugar market accounted for major revenue share of the global industrial sugar market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to India is one of the largest consumers of industrial sugar due to urbanization. The market in Latin America is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in 2019.
Key Marekt:
• Cargill Incorporated
• Archer Daniel Midland
• Raizen SA
• Sudzucker AG
• Tereos SA
• Mitr Phol Sugar Corporation Limited
• Louis Dreyfus Holding B.V.
• Wilmar International Ltd
• Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio
• American Crystal Sugar Company
• E.I.D.- Parry (India) Limited.
Market Segmentation:
• By Type- White Sugar, Brown Sugar, and Liquid Sugar
• By Form– Granulated, Powdered and Syrup
• By Application– Dairy, Bakery, Confectionery, Beverage, Canned and Frozen Foods, Pharmaceuticals and Other Food Items
• By Source- Cane Sugar and Beet Sugar
Regional scope:
• North America - U.S., Canada
• Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa
Regional Insights:
The global industrial sugar market accounted for US$ 66.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 111.35 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3%. On region the global industrial sugar market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for major revenue share as compared to that of other regions. This can be attributed to increasing demand for industrial sugar in end-use applications such as catering, baking, pharmaceutical, and beverage industries in countries of the region. Also, the sugarcane production in this region among others is comparatively high. Latin America industrial sugar market is expected to account for revenue share in global market over the forecast period. Moreover, the market in Europe is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period
