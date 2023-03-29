The Difference Between Step Through and Step Over E-bikes

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As is know to all, the design of e-bikes largely determines their aesthetics and performance. The initial design of bicycles can be traced back to the 1800s, when they were made of wood and looked more like devices than transportation tools.
After more than two hundred years of development, today's bicycle designs are more diverse to meet people's different needs. However, overall, when it comes to the design of electric bicycles, they can be divided into two main categories: Step through and step over. The most obvious difference between the two is the design of the frame - step over has a top tube, while step through electric bicycles do not.
However, two different design of e-bikes have raised a question for many beginners - which model of adult electric bike is more suitable for me?
What is a step-thru electric bike?
The step through bicycle first appeared in the early 20th century. During that time, women almost exclusively wore skirts instead of pants, which made it difficult for them to use the bicycles available at the time. In this context, the step through bicycle was born. You may have heard step through electric bicycles referred to as "women's bicycles," and there is some historical basis for this. But as men's and women's fashion styles have undergone significant changes, it means that the step through design is now suitable for everyone.
Compared to traditional step over bikes, step through bicycles have a lower frame and pedals, allowing riders to easily mount the bike without lifting their leg too high. Additionally, step through electric fat tire bicycles also allow riders to ride in an upright position.
The advantages and disadvantages of step-thru ebikes:
Advantages:
1. Easy to ride: As mentioned earlier, one of the most significant advantages of the step through is the low frame and pedals, which make them very easy to get on and off. These bikes don't require great reflexes or physical ability, making them an excellent choice especially for older people or those with limited legs.
2. Ideal choice for daily commuting: For office workers who need to wear less flexible formal attire to work or women who like to wear dresses, folding electric bicycles like HiPeak Elias with a step through design are the best choice. They can remain flexible while not having to worry about getting their clothes dirty.
3. The best partner for casual rider: If you want to add some fun to your daily activities, such as grocery shopping, or you're not pursuing speed and just want a leisurely electric folding bike, then HiPEAK ELIAS 48V Step thru Fat Tire Folding Electric Bike is the design you're looking for.
Disadvantages:
1. More weight: To compensate for the decreased frame stability due to the lack of a top tube, step through bikes are typically made with heavier and sturdier materials to ensure safe riding.
2. Reducing maximum speed: Comfort and stability are often achieved at the expense of speed. Most step through electric bikes are not manufactured with a primary focus on speed. However, there are exceptions, such as the HiPeak Elias, which with the help of its powerful 750W motor, can easily reach speeds of up to 25 miles per hour.
3. Unsuitable for steep terrain: Due to their geometric design, riding these types of electric bicycles on steep terrain such as hills can place significant pressure on the frame, and over time, this can lead to instability in the electric bike.
What is a step over electric bike?
Step over is the earliest and most typical bicycle frame design. They are called step over because they have a top tube and a unique diamond/triangle frame structure design.
Step over electric bicycles are very popular among those who prioritize the riding experience. This bicycle design can withstand great pressure during riding and is suitable for any terrain. Therefore, Step over frames are almost present in all types of bicycles, from commuter electric bicycles to mountain electric bicycles, to professional racing bicycles.
The advantages and disadvantages of step over bikes:
Advantages:
1. More durable: One of the most significant benefits of step over electric bikes is they have a longer lifespan. With a sturdier geometric frame design, they can often withstand more longer and more intense riding tests.
2. Lighter weight: In contrast to step through bikes, step over electric bikes typically use lighter, thinner materials due to their sturdy frame geometry. This mean they can have a lighter weight and also have an advantage in speed.
3. Suitable for all terrain: With their sturdier geometry design and lighter material, step over electric bikes are suitable for riding on almost all terrains. If you enjoy adventure, then these bikes will be your best friends.
Disadvantages:
1. Weaker materials: As mentioned earlier, these types of bikes may use lighter materials in their design, which can make them more fragile and thinner. Therefore, they are not suitable for extreme riding conditions.
2. Lacking comfort: A sturdy frame geometry comes at the cost of comfort. Due to the higher top tube, it requires more effort to get on and off compared to step through bicycles. This may not be very friendly for older people or those with physical disabilities.
3. Requirement of dress: For leisure riders, especially women riders, it is best to wear sportswear or at lease pants when getting on and off step over electric bicycles.
Conclusion: Which one is better between step-thru and step-over electric bikes？
After reading the above introduction and comparison of the two types of bicycles, you should realize that there is no standard answer to this question. Which one to choose or which one is better depends largely on your riding habits or personal preferences. But no matter which one you prefer, the HiPeak folding electric bicycle can provide you with the best support - HiPeak Elias step-thru and BONA step-over ebikes are both leading products in their respective design fields.
