Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market worth US$ 5.3 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 5.3 % - By PMI

COVINA, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market is driven by the increasing prevalence of bacterial infections and surge in awareness about infection control in health care system. The antimicrobial susceptibility testing market has seen significant growth in recent years due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, rising demand for effective antibiotics, and the growing awareness of antibiotic resistance. Antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) is a laboratory technique used to determine the susceptibility of bacteria or other microorganisms to various antibiotics. The test helps in selecting the most effective antibiotics for treating infections and preventing the development of antibiotic resistance.Antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is expected to continue to grow as the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and the need for effective antibiotics drive demand for better testing techniques and methods to combat antibiotic resistance.Scope of Report:1. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By Product, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)o Overview-Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029-Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029-Segment Trendso Automated Laboratory Instruments-Overview-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029o Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products-Overview-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029o Susceptibility Testing Disks-Overview-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029o MIC strips-Overview-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029o Susceptibility Plates-Overview-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029o Culture and Growth Media-Overview-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029o Consumables-Overview-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 20292. Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By Method, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)o Overview-Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029-Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029-Segment Trendso Dilution-Overview-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029o Disk Diffusion-Overview-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029o ETEST-Overview-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029o Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing-Overview-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029o Genotypic Methods-Overview-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 20293. Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By Type, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)o Overview-Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029-Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029-Segment Trendso Antibacterial Testing-Overview-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029o Antifungal Testing-Overview-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029o Antiparasitic Testing-Overview-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029o Other Susceptibility Testing-Overview-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 20294. Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By Application, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)o Overview-Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029-Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029-Segment Trendso Clinical Diagnostics-Overview-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029o Drug Discovery and Development-Overview-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029o Epidemiology-Overview-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029o Other Applications-Overview-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 20295. Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By End User, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)o Overview-Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029-Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029-Segment Trendso Diagnostic Centers and Hospitals-Overview-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029o Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies-Overview-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029o Contract Research Organizations (CROs)-Overview-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029o Research and Academic Institutes-Overview-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029Request Customization Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market:Regional Scope:On the basis of region global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market has been segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America account major share in global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market compared to other regions. Awareness about treatment, continuous research for new advanced drugs and its treatment options are factors responsible for growth of the target market in this region. Asia Pacific antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period owing to high prevalence of microbial infections and increasing consumption of antibiotics.North America - U.S., CanadaEurope - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of EuropeAsia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-PacificLatin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin AmericaMiddle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & AfricaKey Highlights:• Omadacycline was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in October 2018. Omadacycline is a modern tetracycline that has activity against a broad spectrum of bacteria including gram-positive, gram-negative, and drug-resistant strains.• In 2014, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) report, multidrug-resistant tuberculosis rates were high in India and treatment for the disease is generally limited.• According to study of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., the accelerate ID/AST System or ID/AST System (Accelerate) aims to reduce the turnaround time by using genetic methods. The device can identify infectious pathogens in a matter of hours instead of days, reducing diagnostic time by 30 to 50 hours.Request for a sample of Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market:Key Market Insights from the report:Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market accounted for US$ 3.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 5.3 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, method, type, application, end user, and region.• By product, the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into automated laboratory instruments, manual antimicrobial susceptibility testing products, susceptibility testing disks, mic strips, susceptibility plates, culture and growth media, and consumables.• By method, the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into dilution, disk diffusion, ETEST, automated antimicrobial susceptibility testing, and genotypic methods.• By type, antibacterial testing holds major share of antimicrobial susceptibility testing market owing to increasing prevalence of infections due to bacterial pathogens and increasing guidelines streamlining the process of AST.• By application, clinical diagnostics segment holds largest share owing to factors such as the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, the rising burden of antimicrobial resistance, and growing awareness about the use of antimicrobial susceptibility testing methods for diagnostic applications.• By end user, the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into diagnostic centers and hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and research and academic institutes.• By region, Asia Pacific is expected to become lucrative region for global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market due to increase in number of microbial infections followed by consumption of antibiotics.Analyst View:Rising number of bacterial infections, need of new broad spectrum antibiotics and surge in awareness about infection control in health care system are some among the major factors driving growth of the global market. However, inappropriate diagnosis, low patient compliance, patent expirations, lack of return on investment, and stringent regulatory procedures are the factors restraining the growth of the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market.Download PDF:Key Questions Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market:1. Why is Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing important?A. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing is important because it helps guide the selection of the most appropriate antimicrobial therapy for an infection. It can also help identify antimicrobial resistance patterns in a particular population or region.2. How is Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing performed?A. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing is typically performed by exposing a culture of the microorganism to various concentrations of antibiotics or other antimicrobial agents and observing whether growth occurs. The results are then interpreted based on established criteria to determine susceptibility or resistance.3. What types of specimens can be used for Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing?A. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing can be performed on a variety of specimens, including blood, urine, respiratory secretions, and wound exudates.4. What are the different methods of Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing?A. 