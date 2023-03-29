Medical Spa Expert Dr. Alonso Martin Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Dr. Alonso Martin joins Haute Beauty Network as a medical spa expert representing the Miami Beach, FL market.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alonso Martin, MD is a board-certified physician focused on the results obtained when art and innovation meet beauty and longevity. He started his career at UCLA as a neuroscientist, where he studied the effects of antioxidants on longevity. Today, his practice offers the latest in non-invasive facial and body rejuvenation. He is recognized for delivering youthful and natural results that make his clients feel extraordinary. His medical practice focuses on medical aesthetics and award-winning wellness treatments that prevent muscle and bone loss.

He created the AM Longevity Method, a compilation of wellness principles and applications combined with Emsculpt Neo, an award-winning technology that grows new muscles and eliminates visceral fat. This technology is used by NFL athletes and many A-list celebrities for health optimization, strength, and longevity. For those looking to improve their sexual performance, he offers Emsella, a non-invasive treatment to improve sexual function and urinary incontinence.

Prior to opening his own practice, Dr. Martin worked as a primary care doctor treating age-related diseases such as obesity, high cholesterol, diabetes, depression, anxiety, hormone disorders, high blood pressure, chronic pain as well as autoimmune conditions. As non-invasive aesthetic treatments began emerging in the early 2000s, he was naturally drawn to this innovative field. In 2013, he trained with the American Association of Aesthetic Medicine and Surgery in Beverly Hills, an experience that changed his life forever. From then onward, he committed to additional years of injectable training and changed his focus from pharmaceutical treatments to prevention and wellness.

His area of expertise includes cosmetic dermatology with a focus on injectable neuromodulators (Botox, Daxxify, Dysport, Xeomin) and fillers. In addition, he offers 100% natural skin rejuvenation using PRF (Platelet-Rich Fibrin), a regenerative product obtained from the patient's own blood. PRF rejuvenates the skin, stimulates collagen production, and reduces signs of aging such as wrinkles, fine lines, sun damage, and loose skin. His longevity practice includes the use of peptide therapy, also known as "strings of amino acids" that act as the building blocks for essential proteins in your body. A personalized approach is used to develop each client's wellness program that may include the anti-aging and brain peptide, Emsculpt Neo, and facial rejuvenation.

We provide white glove aesthetic and wellness treatments. Today, his practice offers the latest modalities in non-invasive facial and body rejuvenation as well as longevity treatments with Emsculpt Neo, infrared light, cryotherapy, and PRF (platelet-rich fibrin). His practice will continue to add the latest in bio-optimization technologies that are safe and validated by science. Our medical concierge is always available via telemedicine for our limited clientele worldwide.

Dr. Martin earned his MD degree from Michigan State University and holds a B.Sc. in Neuroscience from UCLA. He trained at the University of California, Irvine Hospital in Family Medicine, where he treated patients of all ages. He is licensed in Florida and California and meets with clients in Miami Beach, FL, and Laguna Beach, CA. He is dedicated to philanthropy and is a contributing member of The Ronald McDonald House and other charitable organizations.

