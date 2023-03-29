Food Sterilization Equipment Market - Driven By Rising Concerns Regarding Food Safety-By PMI

The food sterilization equipment market accounted for US$ 741.8 million in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 1369.2 million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.4%.
The report " Food Sterilization Equipment Market, By Process (Batch Sterilization and Continuous Sterilization), By Technology (Heat, Steam, Radiation, Chemical, Filtration, and Others), By Application (Spices, Seasonings & Herbs, Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Dairy Products, Fruits & Vegetables, Juices & Beverages, Grains, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Analyst View:
Manufacturers involved in food safety testing application are looking for machines that can enhance operational efficiency, increase uptime, reduce cost, and minimize footprint and energy requirements. Additionally, manufacturers involved in sterilization equipment like Allpax products and JBT Corporation are directing towards automation solutions to processed food manufacturers in order to cater to their changing requirements. Moreover, continued investments in low-temperature sterilizers have resulted in dropping processing times and refining cost efficiency, thus resulting in increasing equipment demand throughout the forecast period.
Nevertheless, a growing number of several diseases particularly the foodborne diseases among most of the population is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the target market.
The global food sterilization equipment market accounted for US$ 741.8 million in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 1369.2 million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.4%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of process, technology, application, and region.
• By process, the batch sterilization segment is leading the target market and is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period due to increasing use in multiple food application industries and simple and fast processing features as compared to others.
• By technology, the radiation segment is leading the target market and is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for various chemical-free food processing and environment-friendly techniques.
• By application, the spices, seasonings, & herbs segment are leading due to their wide use in cuisines across the globe, and rising focus of foremost manufacturers for adopting the improved sterilization processes for providing high-quality food products that contain spices, herbs, or seasonings.
• By region, Asia Pacific is expected to register vigorous growth during the forecast period due to the presence of foremost countries such as India, China, Japan, and Australia. Raised consumer spending on ready meals and widespread health awareness on account of the growing consumption of canned food is projected to boost the target market growth in this region.
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global food sterilization equipment market includes Buhler AG, Cosmed Group, Raphanel System, DELIMA S.P.A., Industrial Sonomechanics LLC, Ventilex, Surgery S.L., STERIFLOW Company, Allpax Products LLC., HISAKA LTD., and Sun Sterifaab Pvt. Ltd.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Related reports:
Food Safety Testing Market, By Test (Allergen Testing, Chemical & Nutritional Testing, Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) Testing, Microbiological Testing, Residues & Contamination Testing, and Others), By Application (Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Products, Dairy & Dairy Products, Processed Food, Beverages, and Cereals & Grains), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.
Global Functional Protein Market, By Product (Casein & Caseinates, Hydrolysates, Soy Protein, WPI, and WPC), By Form (Dry and Liquid), By Application (Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods, and Animal Nutrition), and By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast Till 2029
Some frequently asked questions about the Food Sterilization Equipment Market and their answers:
1. What are the key factors driving the growth of the food sterilization equipment market?
The key factors driving the growth of the food sterilization equipment market include the increasing demand for processed food products, rising awareness about food safety, and strict government regulations on food quality and safety.
2. What are the challenges faced by the food sterilization equipment market?
Some of the challenges faced by the food sterilization equipment market include the high cost of equipment, strict regulations on food safety, and the need for continuous innovation to keep up with changing food production methods.
3. What is the outlook for the food sterilization equipment market?
The food sterilization equipment market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for processed food products and rising awareness about food safety. However, the market is also expected to face challenges, such as increasing competition and the need for continuous innovation to keep up with changing food production methods.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+ +1 860 531 2574
email us here