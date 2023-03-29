South Dakota Trust Co. Joins Family Enterprise USA as New Sponsors Supporting Family Businesses
EINPresswire.com/ -- South Dakota Trust Company has joined Family Enterprise USA as a new sponsor.
As a sponsor, South Dakota Trust Company will work with Family Enterprise USA in support of and in advocating for multi-generational businesses across the country, including working with the newly formed bipartisan Congressional Family Business Caucus.
South Dakota Trust Company is a national boutique trust company founded by Al W. King III and Pierce H. McDowell III, and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Currently, the trust has more than $135 billion in assets under administration and $82 billion under agency.
“We excited to have South Dakota Trust Company as a sponsor and in supporting family businesses across America,” said Pat Soldano, President of Family Enterprise USA. “The company works closely with multi-generational family businesses and understands the challenges they face today,” Soldano said. “Their financial expertise and insights will help us make a difference for family businesses everywhere in the country and will help us advocate for family businesses with the new bipartisan Congressional Family Business Caucus.”
Soldano is also President of Family Enterprise USA’s sister advocacy organization, Policy and Taxation Group, based in Washington D.C.
Currently, South Dakota Trust Company works with over 115 billionaire and 360 centimillionaire clients who have chosen the company because of its family business service, trust, privacy, asset protection, income tax, and private family trust company laws. Its core focus is to serve families’ individual goals, while preserving family wealth in perpetuity.
About Family Enterprise USA
Family Enterprise USA promotes family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. FEUSA represents and celebrates all sizes, professions and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. FEUSA is a 501.C3 organization. www.familyenterpriseusa.com
