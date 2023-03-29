Laila’s Gift Partners with WMAR in Baltimore to Bring ‘Time to Celebrate’ to the Airwaves

‘Time to Celebrate’ will appear on the Midday Maryland show hosted by Elsa M. and will showcase various community initiatives by the organization.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Laila’s Gift is thrilled to announce its partnership with WMAR for its upcoming ‘Time to Celebrate’ Campaign on the Midday Maryland , hosted by Elsa M.Laila’s Gift is a non-profit organization that advocates for, supports, and celebrates children with special needs and disabilities, and their families. The organization recognizes the obstacles they and their caregivers face and helps them rejoice in the unique gifts they bring into the world. Laila’s Gift’s vision is to have a world where children with special needs and disabilities are celebrated and embraced by their community, with a strong network of support around them and their family.Every Monday, the ‘Time to Celebrate’ Campaign will showcase a number of topics including:• Various initiatives Laila’s Gift is leading in the community• Useful resources for families with children who have special needs and disabilities• Triumphant stories of local children who have celebrated a birthday or reached a significant milestone• Ways to provide inspiration and encouragement to caregivers in the community• Ideas for advocating for the special needs community by sharing and providing essential resources to viewers regarding genetics, care standards, resource availability, and community outreach options• Community events that promote special needs/disability inclusion, awareness and engagementAdditionally, Laila’s mom, and non-profit founder, Shari “Bee” Bailey, will be the segment’s spokesperson and champion the above as part of her personal mission to make a difference.“Our slogan has always been ‘Celebrating One Gift at a Time’ and we couldn’t be more ecstatic to bring our mission and stories of inspiration to the Midday Maryland show,” says Shari Bailey. “We are an unduplicated mission and no other organization in the nation celebrates children with special needs and disabilities in the way we do. We very much look forward to promoting inclusion on each of our segments on the show.”Each appearance on the show will be lighthearted, fun, and informative and the first segment will first air on April 3rd, 2023 at 12:00pm (EST).Laila’s Gift is reminding local businesses and individuals that they are welcome to help sponsor the organization’s segments, or support in other ways, by emailing celebrate@lailasgift.org.For more information about Laila’s Gift, please visit www.lailasgift.org , connect @lailasgift_nonprofit, or through @iamsharibee.About the OrganizationLaila’s Gift was established in 2022 by Laila’s mom and Board President, Shari Bailey, who founded the non-profit to shed light on the challenges of being a caregiver, and to celebrate children with special needs and disabilities. In conjunction with resources and advocation, Laila’s Gift also celebrates the birthdays and significant milestones of children with special needs and disabilities.