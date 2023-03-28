Athens Driver Services Center to Temporarily Close for Remodel

ATHENS, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) will temporarily close the Athens Driver Services Center for a planned remodel beginning Monday, April 3 and reopening Monday, April 17.

The remodel will provide the Athens Driver Services Center with an updated appearance with new furniture. During the remodel, customers can visit an alternative location, utilize the TDOSHS’s online services, or make an appointment to visit after April 17. Online services are available at www.tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html.

Nearby Driver Services Centers:

Bonny Oaks Driver Services Center (Full-service center) - 6502 Bonny Oaks Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416.

Cleveland Driver Services Center (Full-service center) - 301 James Asbury Drive Northwest, Cleveland, TN 37312.

Red Bank Driver Services Center (Full-service center) - 4803 Dayton Boulevard South, Red Bank, TN 37415.

The TDOSHS looks forward to these improvements for its customers and staff.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.