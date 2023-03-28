Skin Care Products Market 2023: Industry Statistics & Growth, Analysis, Size, Worldwide Share, Opportunities, Research Report 2028

The global skin care products market size reached US$ 152.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 200.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2023-2028.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Skin Care Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global skincare market analysis. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global skin care products market size reached US$ 152.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 200.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2023-2028.

Skincare refers to various practices that support skin integrity, improve its appearance, and relieve skin conditions. Various types of skin care products are used to provide skincare services to consumers. It encompasses a wide range of products, such as facewash, scrub, cream, moisturizer, sunscreen, face mask and sheet, toners, and facial tissues and wipes. These products help our skin in plumping, retexturizing, toning, and brightening. They treat and improve the appearance of skin and protect it from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays, bacteria, and allergens. These products are manufactured using various chemical and natural ingredients. They are used by several women and men daily for several purposes, such as cleansing, hydrating, and moisturizing.

Global Skin Care Products Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing awareness regarding hygiene and personal appearance among the masses. In line with this, the rising sales of face creams, sunscreens, and body lotions worldwide are significantly contributing to the market growth. With the shifting consumer inclination toward natural beauty skincare products, the production of creams, serums, and moisturizers infused with natural ingredients is anticipated to rise. Furthermore, heavy investments in the research and development of products and the growing popularity of organic skincare products have promoted manufacturers to launch new products. Moreover, the demand for vegan ingredients in these products has accelerated, with a growing number of customers opting for cruelty-free skincare products due to their increased awareness regarding animal welfare and the environment. This, in turn, is expected to catalyze market expansion. Besides, the widespread availability of the product via various distribution channels is propelling the market. Additionally, the increasing product endorsements by multiple celebrities and the rising awareness among males regarding personal hygiene and regular grooming are providing a boost to the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies.

Unilever PLC/NV

New Avon Company

L’OREAL S.A.

Kao Group

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Beiersdorf AG

The Procter & Gamble Company

Revlon Consumer Products Corporation



Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Skin Brightening Cream



Anti-Aging Cream



Sun Protection Cream

Body Lotion

Mass Body Care



Premium Body Care



Others



Breakup by Ingredient:



Breakup by Gender:



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Beauty Parlours and Salons

Multi Branded Retail Stores

Online

Exclusive Retail Stores

Others



Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current, and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

