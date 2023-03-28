Anti-Aging Products and Services Global Market Report 2023: Skin Microbiome Friendly Anti-Aging Products Gain Traction

There were 2,495 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,384 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Aging Products and Services: The Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for anti-aging products and services was valued at $71.6 billion in 2021. The market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% to reach approximately $93.2 billion by the end of 2027.
In this report, the global market is segmented by type and region. By type, the market is segmented into products and procedures.
This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the global anti-aging products and services market by product type and geographic region. This report is focused on the aging population, which is the largest user of anti-aging products and services. The report covers products and services specifically affecting the aging demographic.
The report also features an in-depth analysis of key companies operating in the global market for anti-aging products and services. In this report, the market is primarily segmented into two major categories: products and procedures. The products are further segregated into anti-wrinkle products, moisturizers, and sun care products.
The procedures segment is categorized into invasive and non-or minimally invasive procedures. Non-invasive procedures are further segmented into dermal fillers, botulinum toxin treatments, laser skin resurfacing, chemical peels, radio frequency (RF) therapy, intense pulsed light (IPL) therapy, microdermabrasion, and other procedures.
The report does not consider drug treatments and hair care products.
The base year of the report is 2021, with historical data provided for 2020 and 2019 and forecast data provided through 2027. Historical, base year and forecast data are provided for each market segment of the report. In terms of geographic region, the report analyzes the global market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).
