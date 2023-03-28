Octopus Law Launches Legal Services in Washington State

Octopus Law's fixed rate legal pricing provides cost predictability for companies needing business law services – including business formation and governance, trademark searches and registration, and litigation

SEATTLE, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Octopus Law, a Seattle based, business-focused law firm, has launched its unique legal services for businesses in Washington state, offering fixed rate legal services for small and medium sized businesses. The firm, staffed by experienced, tenured attorneys, provides sound legal advice and services to an ever-growing field of startup and burgeoning companies in Washington State.

"There are many expensive and uncertain variables people face when starting up a new business, and legal costs can be one of them that can quickly, or slowly in some cases, spiral out of control," said Neil Juneja, founder of Octopus Law. "Making legal costs a fixed line item on the startup checklist allows sound financial planning for a business that has many other expenses they are dealing with," he added.

The firm, whose offices are based in downtown Seattle, can provide legal services across the state in a variety of industries including technology, industrial, biotech, alcohol, cannabis, and many more.

ABOUT OCTOPUS LAW

Octopus Law (http://www.octopuslaw.com) is a Seattle-based turnkey law firm that provides professional, flat-rate services for individuals, non-profit organizations, and small businesses. You will have attorneys with years of legal experience, without the stress of compounding fees. What makes us different is our simple approach of delivering quality legal services, without the overhead costs of a big law firm.

Octopus Law's goal is to provide sound legal advice for clients, and be an integral part of the community. Businesses desire representation from lawyers who know what they are doing – at a cost that an average person or business can afford. Octopus Law attorneys have the experience and efficiency of large law firms, with the expediency needed for new business at a cost that will keep them growing and succeeding.

