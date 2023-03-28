AM Best Extends Comment Period on Proposed Revisions to Best's Credit Rating Methodology, Available Capital and Holding Company Analysis

AM Best has extended the comment period on proposed updates to Best's Credit Rating Methodology (BCRM) and the criteria procedure "Available Capital and Holding Company Analysis" to April 28, 2023.

These draft documents are available in the methodology section of AM Best's website at https://web.ambest.com/ratings-services/rating-methodologies. The extended comment period is in response to feedback from various insurance market participants and other interested parties. The original comment period was scheduled to end on March 31, 2023.

For a synopsis of the draft updates to BCRM and the criteria procedure (to be known as "Available Capital and Insurance Holding Company Analysis"), please see AM Best's press release announcement, from February 28, 2023.

A video discussion on these proposed updates with Mahesh Mistry, senior director, credit rating criteria, and Mathilde Jakobsen, senior director, analytics, both of AM Best, also is available at http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=ambholdingscocriteria223.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2023 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230324005263/en/