YouTuber Clearly Explains Employee Discipline and Offers HR Tips to Entrepreneurs and Managers

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Understanding the various steps in employee discipline and how to use the steps correctly could be the key to long-term employee retention and increased employee productivity. A YouTuber released a video that clearly defines each stage of employee discipline and answers popular questions in each step.
Nina Ross, the face of the YouTube channel Business Operations, Management and HR, has been cited as an expert by Forbes.com and Rachet+Wrench Magazine. With over 7,200 subscribers and over 400 videos, the channel is geared towards helping anyone who wants to know how businesses run and operate. Nina is also a business consultant and owner of Nina Ross Business Consulting, a firm based in Houston, Texas.
An oral warning is when an employer formally pulls the employee aside and discuss how that employee violated an employment policy. Formally is defined as a business owner or manager making an appointment with the employee to meet for the sole purpose of discussing the violated employment policy.
A verbal warning should be brief and should, at the minimum, contain the following information: what actions led up to the employment policy violation, why is it important to not violate the employment policy, and show the employee where the policy is located in the employee handbook.
Written warnings should be handled in a similar manner as the oral warning. Written warnings are the formal kind of disciplinary action that could lead to an employee’s termination if the same violation continues to occur. These types of disciplinary actions are documented as a written warning, signed by both the employee and manager, and placed in the employee's personnel file.
Probation is when the employee is notified that their job performance is under review. The employee is still allowed to work at the company, but the job status of the employee changes from active to that of a trial or probationary period. A trial period can last between one second to as long as your company extends the time.
Suspension with pay allows the employee to continue receiving a paycheck, but the employee is not allowed to work. This method of discipline is typically used to perform an investigation to determine if the employee will be allowed to return to work, return to work with stipulations, or employment termination.
A final warning is issued when an employer has exhausted all disciplinary efforts or the employee violated an employment policy that was so severe, this form of discipline must be used. When administering this form of discipline, the employer must act on the outlined consequences should the employee violate the same policy again.
Termination (you’re fired) is the final act of disciplinary action taken by an employer. This ends the employee employer relationship.
Nina believes that the proper understanding and use of employee discipline, especially with small business owners and entrepreneurs is key to a healthy company environment. When asked about when to discipline an employee, Nina said “Don’t discipline an employee who may have violated an employment policy, one, two or six months ago”. This type of management behavior, when consistently done, will make good employees head for the exit door.
About Nina Ross
Nina Ross is a Forbes and Rachet+Wrench featured Business Operations Expert and YouTube Personality. Nina, who is a former Business Operations Manager of three companies is currently a Business Operations Consultant to several clients. She is now using her 19 years of experience to help business owners and managers solve problems and scale businesses.
