Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,466 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,541 in the last 365 days.

TexasPrepaidLights.com Offers Affordable and Accessible Electricity Services for Texans

TexasPrepaidLights.com is the go-to prepaid electricity broker for Texans looking for affordable and accessible electricity services.

TexasPrepaidLights.com is committed to providing reliable and affordable prepaid electricity services to Texans.”
— Jon Langley
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNTIED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For over 20 years, TexasPrepaidLights.com has been the go-to prepaid electricity broker for Texans looking for affordable and accessible electricity services. With Houston prepaid electricity, Dallas prepaid electricity, and Plano prepaid electricity, the company offers reliable prepaid electricity services to customers throughout Texas.

TexasPrepaidLights.com understands that difficult economic times can create barriers to obtaining electricity service. That's why the company offers accessible services to everyone with a $40 Connection Balance that goes towards the customer's bill, making it easy for customers to quickly get started without paying a large deposit upfront.

One of the biggest advantages of TexasPrepaidLights.com is its same-day connection service, providing power to be turned on in just 1 to 3 hours. Additionally, the company provides daily account updates via text or email, so customers can stay on top of their usage and balance.

Customers have the option to pay online using their credit or debit card, or make cash payments at hundreds of locations where Utility payments are made or where Money Gram is accepted. TexasPrepaidLights.com offers both 12-month and 6-month contracts, providing customers the flexibility to choose the plan that best fits their needs and budget.

With competitive and affordable prepaid electricity rates, TexasPrepaidLights.com is a standout provider in the industry, offering reliable and accessible prepaid electricity services to customers across Texas. The company is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and ensuring every customer is satisfied with their experience.

Choose TexasPrepaidLights.com for reliable prepaid electricity services in Houston, Dallas, Plano, and beyond. Trust the experienced and trusted prepaid electricity broker for all electricity needs.

Jon Langley
TexasPrepaidLights.com
+1 877-509-8953
email us here

You just read:

TexasPrepaidLights.com Offers Affordable and Accessible Electricity Services for Texans

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more