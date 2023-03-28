Woodside Credit, a New Official Sponsor of the Amelia Concours d’Elegance Event

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 Amelia, one of Concours d’Elegance events, introduced Woodside Credit as a new official sponsor. A leader in collector car lending, the financing company brought their low monthly payment options and easy pre-approval process to the event for buyers making the trip to Amelia Island, Florida from all over the United States.

During the Amelia (held March 2–5), Woodside Credit had the chance to explain what they offer to potential buyers who visited their two booths throughout the event. They answered questions, provided details on a case-by-case basis, and helped people better understand the collector car loan options available. They also offered buyers a chance to apply for pre-approval to see how much they can save with the Woodside program.

The first three days of the event consisted of the Annual Porsche Winemaker’s Dinner, the Silent Auction, Cars & Community presented by Griot’s Garage, the Broad Arrow Auction, and more. It set the stage for Sunday’s main attraction: the 28th Annual Amelia, Hagerty’s Concours d’Elegance event. Roughly 250 historically significant vehicles vied for awards and accolades. With a total of 32 car classes, car enthusiasts were not denied the chance to experience a variety of vehicles.

Scott Williamson of Photodesign Studios provided the artwork for Woodside Credits' look and feel during the event. He highlighted a 1937 Talbot-Lago T150-C-SS Figoni et Falashi Teardrop Coupe for this year.

Woodside Credit’s sponsorship role allows them to reach those looking to finance a classic or exotic vehicle. They’ve built a reputation as a go-to lender for car enthusiasts worldwide. The Amelia Concours d’Elegance event provided a new outstanding opportunity to engage with high-end vehicle buyers.

Buyers can apply to Woodside Credit for loans of up to $1 million for all types of classic and exotic vehicles. With 20 years of experience in the field, they have over $2.5 billion and counting in loan originations.

Woodside Credit returns to Florida next month as the official financing option at Barrett-Jackson car auctions. They will be at the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach from April 13–15. It’s one of four main events the company runs with Barrett-Jackson each year.

The Amelia, Concours d’Elegance event continues to be a go-to event for car enthusiasts looking for rare vehicles. It attracts tens of thousands of visitors to the island each year. Since 1996, it’s received several awards and accolades, including the Motoring Event of the Year in 2013 and 2016.