Letting Areas of the Home Stay Messy Impacts Quality of Life in Serious Ways

Every space you leave messy hurts your mental health, including the garage!

Being messy Isn't a Lifestyle Choice; It's Proven to Affect Mental and Physical Health

Overwhelmingly, household chaos was shown to be associated with adverse outcomes in both younger children and adolescents...” — bmcpublichealth.biomedcentral.com

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, March 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- It's easy to let areas of the home become cluttered and disorganized, but it can have a negative impact on a person's enjoyment of life. Studies have shown that living in a messy environment can lead to increased stress levels, decreased productivity, and a lack of focus. recent study done in 2020 found that those who live in a cluttered home are more likely to experience feelings of anxiety and depression. The survey also found that people who live in a messy environment are more likely to procrastinate and have difficulty concentrating.Children raised in messy homes often struggle with long term emotional issues. The study analysis states, "Overwhelmingly, household chaos was shown to be associated with adverse outcomes in both younger children and adolescents..."Living in a cluttered home can also have a negative impact on physical health. People who live in a messy environment are more likely to suffer from headaches, fatigue, and other physical ailments.Additionally the side effects of an altered emotional state due to household chaos includes physical aspects. Living with uncontrolled depression or anxiety can even lead to heart disease.The good news is that it's never too late to start organizing your home. Taking the time to declutter and organize living spaces can help reduce stress levels, improve productivity, and increase focus.Start with rooms the most time is spent in, such as offices and bedrooms. Follow up the effort by learning how to make better use of communal rooms. For instance find ways to reorganize the living room or finally make time to clean out the garage Organizing the home can also help save money. When it's easier to find needed things, it's less likely they will be re-bought when they couldn't be found quickly in a mess.It's important to remember that living in a cluttered home can have a negative impact on life. Taking the time to organize the home can help reduce stress levels, improve productivity, and save money.

