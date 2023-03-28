Unleashing Beautiful Chaos: A New Company's Inclusive Approach to Kitchen Products
The company encourages stunning products and a joyful community that promotes self-love and acceptance.BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a market saturated with cookie-cutter kitchen products, The Kozy Coconut is bridging the gap between self-love and acceptance with its inclusive kitchen textiles.
The Kozy Coconut (TKC) is an e-commerce website dedicated to offering eco-friendly, sustainable, and ethically-made kitchen textiles. More specifically, the company offers a wide array of oven mitts and kitchen towels created to suit any home décor and style. All products listed on The Kozy Coconut’s website are carefully hand-selected based on their quality, design, and commitment to sustainability.
What truly sets The Kozy Coconut apart from other kitchen textile companies, however, is that its mission is to provide sustainably sourced oven mitts and towels that are built to encompass chaos and design for beautiful self-expression, self-love, and acceptance. The company also offers a strong, vibrant community of real people that celebrate all of the beautiful chaos in the kitchen and home.
“We constantly struggled with keeping our kitchen perfect, clean, and trendy - mostly because our two rowdy boys constantly romp around creating chaos!” says co-founder of The Kozy Coconut, Jayce Maybon. “We finally decided to embrace the beauty of that chaos and created TKC products to be durable and fun - a message to the world that we are done keeping up with the popularity contest! TKC products are built to endure the chaos, complete with designs that stand as a reminder that we are perfect just as we are.”
“Not only that, but influencers on social media have created an unrealistic and unattainable expectation - especially for what our homes and kitchens should look like,” says co-founder, Michaeline Maybon. “Our message is that YOU are enough! Your kitchen is enough and you don’t need permission from anyone to love yourself and your home. “
The Kozy Coconut’s silicone oven mitts and ultra-absorbent microfiber kitchen towels are made from 100% sustainably sourced and recycled materials and feature unique artists designs consumers are sure to love.
The company is also deeply committed to giving back to the community. As part of this commitment, a percentage of all sales are donated to mental health organizations in an effort to promote a happy, healthy, and active sense of self.
TKC’s founders are inviting everyone to come and meet them and see their unique products in person at the Pinners Conferences in Idaho, Texas, California, Utah, and Arizona this year.
About The Kozy Coconut
The Kozy Coconut (TKC) is a kitchen and home textiles company with a mission to provide durable, sustainably sourced products that encourage self-love and expression. The company was founded in 2022 by husband-and-wife team and parents who finally decided to embrace the beautiful chaos of life. Since its inception, the company has grown in popularity and has built an incredible community of followers and family.
