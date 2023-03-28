TexasElectricService.com Introduces New Way to Help Consumers Understand Electricity Products in Texas

TexasElectricService.com is introducing a new way to help consumers understand electricity products in Texas. With the Texas Two-Step Carbon/Renewable Grid Mix™
It’s important to shop around and compare plans to find the best deal. We recommend that Texans take the time to educate themselves on their options and make sure they are getting the best deal.”
— Jon Langley
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNTIED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking for affordable and reliable Dallas electricity and Houston electricity plans? TexasElectricService.com can help. We understand that utility providers delivering electricity to your home cannot filter out green energy from carbon-based sources, which is why we offer the Texas Two-Step Carbon/Renewable Grid Mix™. This innovative grid mix comprises a unique blend of renewable energy sources, including wind and solar power, to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainability in Texas. We offer both green electricity products and carbon-based products, which still form the foundation of the Texas grid, giving customers the power to choose the option that suits them best.
According to CEO Jon Langley, "Texas Electric Service is seeing electricity rates falling, and with that, our commitment to helping Houston, Dallas, and Fort Worth residents save money on their electricity rates is strong!" Since December, we've seen rates drop by over 2.5 cents per kWh, and we expect rates to continue to fall. With over 20 years of experience in the Texas deregulated electricity market, we're a trusted source for affordable and reliable electricity plans throughout Texas.
The Power to Choose your electricity provider is available to Texas residents and businesses in deregulated markets. At Texas Electric Service, we make this process simple by providing a platform where customers can compare rates and plans from different providers. Customers can shop by rate, contract length, electric provider, wind, solar energy, and more, to find the best deals and plans that meet their needs.
Before deregulation, large companies and cities had a monopoly on energy production and distribution, resulting in limited choices and high electricity rates for consumers. With deregulation, competition among electricity providers has increased, leading to lower rates and more options for customers in Texas. Contact us today to learn more about our Dallas electricity and Houston electricity plans and start saving on your electricity bills.
