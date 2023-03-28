Submit Release
Mega Uranium Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX: MGA) announces the results of its annual shareholder meeting held earlier today. Each of the nominees listed below was elected as a director by a show of hands of the majority of shareholders. The results of the shares voted in person or by proxy in respect of the election of each director are:

Nominee Shares Voted For Shares Withheld
Albert Contardi 44,732,802 (53%) 39,728,426 (47%)
Larry Goldberg 63,340,252 (75%) 21,120,976 (25%)
Arni Johannson 59,867,058 (71%) 24,594,170 (29%)
Douglas Reeson 78,798,778 (93%) 5,662,450 (7%)
Stewart Taylor 78,815,278 (93%) 5,645,950 (7%)

At the meeting, shareholders also appointed Ernst & Young LLP as the company’s auditors, to hold office until the next annual meeting.

Complete voting results of the meeting are available under the company’s profile on sedar.com.

ABOUT MEGA URANIUM LTD.
Mega Uranium Ltd. is a Toronto-based mineral resources company with a focus on the Georgetown uranium property in Australia and a portfolio of equity investments in uranium-focused public and private companies. Further information on Mega can be found on the company’s website at www.megauranium.com.

For further information please contact:

Mega Uranium Ltd.
Richard Patricio
Chief Executive Officer and President
T: (416) 643-7630
info@megauranium.com

www.megauranium.com 


