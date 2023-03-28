Origin Bank Releases First Corporate Sustainability Report

/EIN News/ -- RUSTON, La., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBNK) (“Origin”), has released its first Corporate Sustainability Report (CSR). The report formalizes Origin’s long-standing commitment to sustainability, diversity, equity, inclusion and ethical business standards.



“Origin has been committed to serving our employees, customers, communities and shareholders since our founding in 1912,” said Drake Mills, chairman, president and CEO of Origin Bancorp, Inc. “Our commitment to culture, focus on corporate sustainability, unique geographic management model and, most importantly, our relationships with stakeholders allow us to continue to provide long-term value.”

Along with the release of its first CSR Report, Origin recently announced the promotion of Chris Reigelman to Executive Vice President, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Sustainability. The move elevates the role to the executive level and expands duties to include corporate sustainability.

Origin’s Corporate Sustainability Report details the initiatives that positively affect the company’s key stakeholders: employees, customers, communities and shareholders. To view Origin’s full Corporate Sustainability Report, please visit ir.origin.bank.

About Origin

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin’s wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912 in Choudrant, Louisiana. Deeply rooted in Origin’s history is a culture committed to providing personalized, relationship banking to businesses, municipalities, and personal clients to enrich the lives of the people in the communities it serves. Origin provides a broad range of financial services and currently operates 60 banking centers located in Dallas/Fort Worth, East Texas, Houston, North Louisiana and Mississippi. For more information, visit www.origin.bank.