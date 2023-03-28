Shift Announces Fourth Quarter Results

There were 2,487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,179 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFT), a leading end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today reported fourth quarter financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022. Management’s commentary on fourth quarter financial results and outlook for the first quarter 2023 can be found by accessing the Company’s prepared remarks on investors.shift.com, or by listening to today’s conference call. A live audio webcast will also be available on Shift’s Investor Relations website.
“2022 was a year of significant change for Shift,” said CEO Jeff Clementz. “Given market dynamics of the auto industry and capital markets, we adjusted our strategy to prioritize balance sheet health, reduce cash burn, and accelerate our path to profitability. During the fourth quarter, we closed our merger with CarLotz and began our transition to an omnichannel selling model which is now complete. We also continue to invest in our technology and marketplace to improve the customer experience and expand our business. Given the structural changes to our strategy, we expect sequential improvement in financial performance each quarter in 2023.”
In addition to announcing fourth quarter results, the Company announces the following:
Fourth Quarter 2022 Operating Results
All comparisons for the quarter are year-over-year unless otherwise specified.
First Quarter 2023 and Full Year 2023 Outlook
We are providing guidance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 as follows:
Guidance for the 2023 full year is as follows:
____________________________________________________________
1Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit per Unit (GPU), Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion in the section “Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures” and the reconciliations included at the end of this press release.
2Specific quantifications of the amounts that would be required to reconcile these items are not available. The Company believes that because of the forward looking nature of the adjusted EBITDA loss and adjusted gross profit guidance, there is uncertainty and unpredictability with respect to certain of its GAAP measures which preclude the Company from providing accurate guidance on certain forward-looking GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations. The Company believes that providing estimates of the amounts that would be required to reconcile the range of the Company’s adjusted EBITDA and adjusted gross profit would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors for the reasons identified above.
Shift Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Summary
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|Change
(%)
|2022
|2021
|Change
(%)
|(in thousands, except per unit and per share amounts)
|Revenue
|$
|65,569
|$
|196,216
|(67
|)%
|$
|670,753
|$
|636,869
|5
|%
|Gross profit
|2,256
|12,141
|(81
|)%
|25,333
|48,788
|(48
|)%
|Adjusted gross profit
|2,622
|12,567
|(79
|)%
|35,774
|50,092
|(29
|)%
|Net loss
|13,014
|(54,463
|)
|(124
|)%
|(172,042
|)
|(166,268
|)
|3
|%
|Net income (loss) per share, basic
|1.26
|(6.96
|)
|(118
|)%
|(19.91
|)
|(21.29
|)
|(6
|)%
|Net income (loss) per share, diluted
|1.25
|(6.96
|)
|(118
|)%
|(19.91
|)
|(21.29
|)
|(6
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA loss
|(25,538
|)
|(43,691
|)
|(42
|)%
|(138,956
|)
|(137,575
|)
|1
|%
|Gross profit per unit
|$
|895
|$
|1,885
|(53
|)%
|$
|1,208
|$
|2,098
|(42
|)%
|Adjusted gross profit per unit
|$
|1,041
|$
|1,951
|(47
|)%
|$
|1,707
|$
|2,154
|(21
|)%
|Average selling price per retail unit
|$
|22,849
|$
|25,384
|(10
|)%
|$
|26,503
|$
|23,155
|14
|%
|Retail units sold
|2,520
|6,441
|(61
|)%
|20,961
|23,251
|(10
|)%
Share and per-share amounts have been adjusted to give effect to the Company’s 10 for 1 reverse stock split effective March 8, 2023
About Shift
Shift is a consumer-centric omnichannel retailer transforming the used car industry by leveraging its end-to-end ecommerce platform and retail locations to provide a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience. Shift’s mission is to make car purchase and ownership simple — to make buying or selling a used car fun, fair, and accessible to everyone. Shift provides comprehensive, digital solutions throughout the car ownership lifecycle: finding the right car, a seamless digitally-driven purchase transaction including financing and vehicle protection products, an efficient, digital trade-in/sale transaction, and a vision to provide high-value support services during car ownership. For more information, visit www.shift.com. The contents of our website are not incorporated into this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward looking statements include estimated financial information. Such forward looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of Shift’s business are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) Shift’s ability to sustain its current growth, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, Shift’s ability to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (3) the possibility that Shift may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (4) the operational and financial outlook of Shift; (5) the ability for Shift to execute its growth strategy; (6) Shift’s ability to purchase sufficient quantities of vehicles at attractive prices; (7) legislative, regulatory and economic developments and (8) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Shift. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Shift undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
Key Operating Metrics
Retail Units Sold
We define retail units sold as the number of vehicles sold to customers in a given period, net of returns. We currently have a seven-day, 200 mile return policy. The number of retail units sold is the primary driver of our revenues and, indirectly, gross profit, since retail unit sales enable multiple complementary revenue streams, including all financing and protection products. We view retail units sold as a key measure of our growth, as growth in this metric is an indicator of our ability to successfully scale our operations while maintaining product integrity and customer satisfaction.
Wholesale Units Sold
We define wholesale units sold as the number of vehicles sold through wholesale channels in a given period. While wholesale units are not the primary driver of revenue or gross profit, wholesale is a valuable channel as it allows us to be able to purchase vehicles regardless of condition, which is important for the purpose of accepting a trade-in from a customer making a vehicle purchase from us, and as an online destination for consumers to sell their cars even if not selling us a car that meets our retail standards.
Retail Average Sale Price
We define retail average sale price (“ASP”) as the average price paid by a customer for an retail vehicle, calculated as retail revenue divided by retail units. Retail average sale price helps us gauge market demand in real-time and allows us to maintain a range of inventory that most accurately reflects the overall price spectrum of used vehicle sales in the market.
Wholesale Average Sale Price
We define wholesale average sale price as the average price paid by a customer for a wholesale vehicle, calculated as wholesale revenue divided by wholesale units. We believe this metric provides transparency and is comparable to our peers.
Average Monthly Unique Visitors
We define a monthly unique visitor as an individual who has visited our website within a calendar month, based on data collected on our website. We calculate average monthly unique visitors as the sum of monthly unique visitors in a given period, divided by the number of months in that period. To classify whether a visitor is “unique”, we dedupe (a technique for eliminating duplicate copies of repeating data) each visitor based on email address and phone number, if available, and if not, we use the anonymous ID which lives in each user’s internet cookies. This practice ensures that we do not double-count individuals who visit our website multiple times within any given month. We view average monthly unique visitors as a key indicator of the strength of our brand, the effectiveness of our advertising and merchandising campaigns and consumer awareness.
Average Days to Sale
We define average days to sale as the number of days between Shift’s acquisition of a vehicle and sale of that vehicle to a customer, averaged across all retail units sold in a period. We view average days to sale as a useful metric in understanding the health of our inventory.
Retail Vehicles Available for Sale
We define retail vehicles available for sale as the number of retail vehicles in inventory on the last day of a given reporting period. Until we reach an optimal pooled inventory level, we view retail vehicles available for sale as a key measure of our growth. Growth in retail vehicles available for sale increases the selection of vehicles available to consumers, which we believe will allow us to increase the number of vehicles we sell. Moreover, growth in retail vehicles available for sale is an indicator of our ability to scale our vehicle purchasing, inspection and reconditioning operations.
Explanation Of Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to our GAAP results, we review certain non-GAAP financial measures to help us evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, establish budgets, measure the effectiveness of investments in our technology and sales and marketing, and assess our operational efficiencies. These non-GAAP measures include Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted gross profit per unit (“Adjusted GPU”), and Adjusted EBITDA, each of which is discussed below.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or as superior to, the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments, and review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measures, and the reasons we consider them appropriate. It is important to note that the particular items we exclude from, or include in, our non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. See “Reconciliation of gross profit to Adjusted Gross Profit,” “Reconciliation of gross profit per unit to Adjusted gross profit per unit” and “Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA” included as part of this shareholder letter.
Adjusted Gross Profit
Management evaluates our business based on an adjusted gross profit calculation that removes the financial impact associated with milestones achieved under our Lithia warrant arrangement and depreciation related to reconditioning facilities that is included in cost of sales. These items resulted in reductions in gross profit in our consolidated financial statements as applicable to the periods presented. These are non-cash adjustments, and we do not expect any material future non-cash gross profit adjustments related to the Lithia warrant agreement. We also excluded non-recurring losses incurred to liquidate inventories as part of the Project Focus Restructuring Plan. We examine adjusted gross profit in aggregate as well as for each of our revenue streams: retail, other, and wholesale.
Adjusted Gross Profit per Unit
We define adjusted gross profit per unit (“Adjusted GPU”) as the adjusted gross profit for retail, other and wholesale, each of which divided by the total number of retail units sold in the period. Adjusted GPU is driven by retail vehicle revenue, which generates additional revenue through attachment of our financing and protection products, and gross profit generated from wholesale vehicle sales. We present Adjusted GPU from our three revenues streams, as Retail Adjusted GPU, Wholesale Adjusted GPU and Other Adjusted GPU. We believe Adjusted GPU is a key measure of our growth and long-term profitability.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, net interest income or expense, impact of warrant remeasurement, warrant milestone impact, and other cash and non-cash based income or expenses that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our performance for the following reasons:
Although Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluations of companies, Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results of operations as reported under GAAP. These limitations include but are not limited to:
Our Adjusted EBITDA is influenced by fluctuations in our revenue and the timing and amounts of our investments in our operations. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), income (loss) from operations, or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
We define Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (“Adjusted SG&A”) as Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (“SG&A”) adjusted to exclude those SG&A items that are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. These items included but are not limited to stock-based compensation expense, transaction costs, and other cash and non-cash based expenses that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance. We believe Adjusted SG&A is useful to investors in evaluating our performance for the following reasons:
Although Adjusted SG&A is frequently used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluations of companies, Adjusted SG&A has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results of operations as reported under GAAP. These limitations include but are not limited to:
Our Adjusted SG&A is influenced by fluctuations in the timing and amounts of our investments in our operations. Adjusted SG&A should not be considered as an alternative to SG&A or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
SHIFT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|As of December 31, 2022
|As of December 31, 2021
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|96,159
|$
|182,616
|Restricted cash, current
|10,632
|—
|Marketable securities at fair value
|1,264
|—
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $93 and $304
|4,558
|20,084
|Inventory
|40,925
|122,743
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|7,657
|7,392
|Operating and finance lease assets, property and equipment, accounts receivable, and other assets held for sale
|17,226
|—
|Total current assets
|178,421
|332,835
|Restricted cash, non-current
|1,055
|11,725
|Marketable securities at fair value, non-current
|707
|—
|Property and equipment, net
|6,797
|7,940
|Operating lease assets
|44,568
|—
|Finance lease assets, net
|152
|—
|Capitalized website and internal use software costs, net
|10,657
|9,262
|Goodwill
|2,070
|—
|Deferred borrowing costs
|268
|564
|Other non-current assets
|3,323
|3,414
|Total assets
|$
|248,018
|$
|365,740
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|12,085
|$
|15,175
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|33,872
|43,944
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|8,865
|—
|Finance lease liabilities, current
|271
|—
|Operating and finance lease liabilities and other liabilities associated with assets held for sale
|15,432
|—
|Flooring line of credit
|24,831
|83,252
|Total current liabilities
|95,356
|142,371
|Long-term debt, net
|163,363
|144,335
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|44,985
|—
|Finance lease liabilities, non-current
|3,989
|—
|Other non-current liabilities
|111
|3,762
|Total liabilities
|307,804
|290,468
|Stockholders’ equity (deficit):
|Preferred stock – par value $0.0001 per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
|—
|—
|Common stock – par value $0.0001 per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 17,212,130 and 8,136,931 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
|2
|1
|Additional paid-in capital
|552,968
|515,982
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(3
|)
|—
|Accumulated deficit
|(612,753
|)
|(440,711
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|(59,786
|)
|75,272
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|$
|248,018
|$
|365,740
Share and per-share amounts have been adjusted to give effect to the Company’s 10 for 1 reverse stock split effective March 8, 2023
SHIFT TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Revenue
|Retail revenue, net
|$
|57,579
|$
|163,498
|$
|555,523
|$
|538,387
|Other revenue, net
|3,201
|7,324
|27,007
|22,633
|Wholesale vehicle revenue
|4,789
|25,394
|88,223
|75,849
|Total revenue
|65,569
|196,216
|670,753
|636,869
|Cost of sales
|63,313
|184,075
|645,420
|588,081
|Gross profit
|2,256
|12,141
|25,333
|48,788
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|41,940
|63,791
|214,008
|220,055
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,359
|1,549
|10,456
|5,586
|Restructuring expenses
|334
|—
|21,001
|—
|Loss on impairment
|17,319
|—
|17,319
|—
|Total operating expenses
|62,952
|65,340
|262,784
|225,641
|Loss from operations
|(60,696
|)
|(53,199
|)
|(237,451
|)
|(176,853
|)
|Change in fair value of financial instruments
|—
|1,302
|—
|18,893
|Gain on bargain purchase
|76,685
|—
|76,685
|—
|Interest and other expense, net
|(2,734
|)
|(2,340
|)
|(10,950
|)
|(8,082
|)
|Net income (loss) before income taxes
|13,255
|(54,237
|)
|(171,716
|)
|(166,042
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|241
|226
|326
|226
|Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|$
|13,014
|$
|(54,463
|)
|$
|(172,042
|)
|$
|(166,268
|)
|Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
|$
|1.26
|$
|(6.96
|)
|$
|(19.91
|)
|$
|(21.29
|)
|Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
|$
|1.25
|$
|(6.96
|)
|$
|(19.91
|)
|$
|(21.29
|)
|Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
|10,317,221
|7,825,876
|8,641,922
|7,811,414
|Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
|12,124,578
|7,825,876
|8,641,922
|7,811,414
Share and per-share amounts have been adjusted to give effect to the Company’s 10 for 1 reverse stock split effective March 8, 2023
SHIFT TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|2022
|2021
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net loss
|$
|(172,042
|)
|$
|(166,268
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|11,787
|6,253
|Stock-based compensation expense
|13,029
|25,130
|Unrealized losses on equity securities
|24
|—
|Gain on bargain purchase
|(76,685
|)
|—
|Change in fair value of financial instruments
|—
|(18,893
|)
|Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
|10,496
|—
|Contra-revenue associated with milestones
|637
|637
|Amortization of debt discounts
|2,011
|2,741
|Non-cash impairment and restructuring expenses
|30,692
|—
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|18,158
|(11,658
|)
|Inventory
|88,409
|(73,657
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(203
|)
|(1,914
|)
|Other non-current assets
|767
|(1,186
|)
|Accounts payable
|(4,352
|)
|4,359
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|(19,020
|)
|22,375
|Operating lease liabilities
|(10,770
|)
|—
|Other non-current liabilities
|(3,354
|)
|1,035
|Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash used in operating activities
|(110,416
|)
|(211,046
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(4,665
|)
|(7,524
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|317
|—
|Purchases of marketable securities
|(67
|)
|—
|Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
|115
|—
|Capitalized website internal-use software costs
|(10,368
|)
|(6,619
|)
|Cash received from acquisition of CarLotz, Inc.
|95,663
|—
|Cash paid for acquisition of Fair Dealer Services, LLC
|(15,000
|)
|—
|Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|65,995
|(14,143
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from flooring line of credit facility
|382,090
|329,981
|Repayment of flooring line of credit facility
|(440,511
|)
|(261,217
|)
|Exchange of warrants for cash
|—
|(497
|)
|Proceeds from Senior Unsecured Notes, net of discounts
|19,591
|—
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|(175
|)
|(88
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes
|—
|143,768
|Premiums paid for Capped Call Transactions
|—
|(28,391
|)
|Principal payments on finance leases
|(127
|)
|—
|Proceeds from stock option exercises, including from early exercised options
|—
|506
|Payment of tax withheld for common stock issued under stock-based compensation plans
|(2,861
|)
|—
|Repurchase of shares related to early exercised options
|(81
|)
|(73
|)
|Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(42,074
|)
|183,989
|Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(86,495
|)
|(41,200
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|194,341
|235,541
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|107,846
|$
|194,341
SHIFT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Key Operating Metrics
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Units:
|Retail units
|2,520
|6,441
|20,961
|23,251
|Wholesale units
|354
|1,972
|5,344
|7,067
|Total units sold
|2,874
|8,413
|26,305
|30,318
|Retail ASP
|$
|22,849
|$
|25,384
|$
|26,503
|$
|23,155
|Wholesale ASP
|$
|13,528
|$
|12,877
|$
|16,509
|$
|10,733
|Gross Profit per Unit
|Retail gross profit per unit
|$
|203
|$
|572
|$
|409
|$
|1,087
|Other gross profit per unit
|1,270
|1,137
|1,288
|973
|Wholesale gross profit per unit
|(578
|)
|176
|(489
|)
|38
|Total gross profit per unit
|$
|895
|$
|1,885
|$
|1,208
|$
|2,098
|Average monthly unique visitors
|531,592
|829,845
|735,824
|659,358
|Average days to sale
|80
|57
|69
|54
|Retail vehicles available for sale
|1,476
|4,337
|1,476
|4,337
SHIFT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Total gross profit:
|GAAP total gross profit
|$
|2,256
|$
|12,141
|$
|25,333
|$
|48,788
|Warrant impact adjustment (1)
|159
|159
|637
|637
|Restructuring - Inventory liquidation (2)
|53
|—
|8,598
|—
|Depreciation in cost of sales (3)
|154
|267
|1,206
|667
|Adjusted total gross profit
|$
|2,622
|$
|12,567
|$
|35,774
|$
|50,092
|Retail gross profit:
|GAAP retail gross profit
|$
|512
|$
|3,683
|$
|8,583
|$
|25,263
|Warrant impact adjustment (1)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Restructuring - Inventory liquidation (2)
|53
|—
|8,598
|—
|Depreciation in cost of sales (3)
|154
|267
|1,206
|667
|Adjusted retail gross profit
|$
|719
|$
|3,950
|$
|18,387
|$
|25,930
|Other gross profit:
|GAAP other gross profit
|$
|3,201
|$
|7,324
|$
|27,007
|$
|22,633
|Warrant impact adjustment (1)
|159
|159
|637
|637
|Restructuring - Inventory liquidation (2)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Depreciation in cost of sales (3)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Adjusted other gross profit
|$
|3,360
|$
|7,483
|$
|27,644
|$
|23,270
|Wholesale gross profit:
|GAAP wholesale gross profit
|$
|(1,457
|)
|$
|1,134
|$
|(10,257
|)
|$
|892
|Warrant impact adjustment (1)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Restructuring - Inventory liquidation (2)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Depreciation in cost of sales (3)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Adjusted wholesale gross profit (loss)
|$
|(1,457
|)
|$
|1,134
|$
|(10,257
|)
|$
|892
(1) Includes non-cash charges related to the Lithia warrants and recorded as contra-revenue on the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss.
(2) Includes non-recurring losses on inventory liquidation incurred as part of the previously announced Restructuring Plan.
(3) Includes depreciation expense attributed to reconditioning facilities included in cost of sales on the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss.
SHIFT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Gross Profit Per Unit To Adjusted Gross Profit Per Unit
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Total gross profit per unit:
|GAAP total gross profit per unit
|$
|895
|$
|1,885
|$
|1,208
|$
|2,098
|Warrant impact adjustment per unit (1)
|64
|25
|31
|28
|Restructuring - Inventory liquidation (2)
|21
|—
|410
|—
|Depreciation adjustment per unit (3)
|61
|41
|58
|28
|Adjusted total gross profit per unit
|$
|1,041
|$
|1,951
|$
|1,707
|$
|2,154
|Retail gross profit per unit:
|GAAP retail gross profit per unit
|$
|203
|$
|572
|$
|409
|$
|1,087
|Warrant impact adjustment per unit (1)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Restructuring - Inventory liquidation (2)
|21
|—
|410
|—
|Depreciation adjustment per unit (3)
|61
|41
|58
|28
|Adjusted retail gross profit per unit
|$
|285
|$
|613
|$
|877
|$
|1,115
|Other gross profit per unit:
|GAAP other gross profit per unit
|$
|1,270
|$
|1,137
|$
|1,288
|$
|973
|Warrant impact adjustment per unit (1)
|64
|25
|31
|28
|Restructuring - Inventory liquidation (2)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Depreciation adjustment per unit (3)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Adjusted other gross profit per unit
|$
|1,334
|$
|1,162
|$
|1,319
|$
|1,001
|Wholesale gross profit per unit:
|GAAP wholesale gross profit per unit
|$
|(578
|)
|$
|176
|$
|(489
|)
|$
|38
|Warrant impact adjustment per unit (1)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Restructuring - Inventory liquidation (2)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Depreciation adjustment per unit (3)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Adjusted wholesale gross profit (loss) per unit
|$
|(578
|)
|$
|176
|$
|(489
|)
|$
|38
(1) Includes non-cash charges related to the Lithia warrants and recorded as contra-revenue on the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss.
(2) Includes non-recurring losses on inventory liquidation incurred as part of the previously announced Restructuring Plan.
(3) Includes depreciation expense attributed to reconditioning facilities included in cost of sales on the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss.
SHIFT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net Loss
|$
|13,014
|$
|(54,463
|)
|$
|(172,042
|)
|$
|(166,268
|)
|(+) Interest and other expense, net
|2,734
|2,340
|10,950
|8,082
|(+) Stock-based compensation
|(270
|)
|6,182
|13,029
|25,130
|(+) Change in fair value of financial instruments
|—
|(1,302
|)
|—
|(18,893
|)
|(+) Depreciation & amortization
|3,513
|1,816
|11,662
|6,253
|(+) Warrant impact adjustment - contra-revenue (1)
|159
|159
|637
|637
|(+) Merger and acquisition transaction costs (2)
|12,557
|141
|19,972
|141
|(+) Costs related to closed locations excluding severance (3)
|1,956
|—
|11,857
|—
|(+) Sales tax penalty accrual (recovery)
|(1,218
|)
|521
|(2,149
|)
|5,951
|(+) At-the-market sales agreement costs
|—
|—
|266
|—
|(+) Provision for income taxes
|241
|226
|326
|226
|(+) Severance, retention, and CEO costs (4)
|1,104
|689
|8,455
|1,166
|(+) Restructuring costs from inventory, property and equipment, and capitalized internal-use software (5)
|38
|—
|17,447
|—
|(+) Impairment expense
|17,319
|—
|17,319
|—
|(+) Bargain purchase gain
|(76,685
|)
|—
|(76,685
|)
|—
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(25,538
|)
|$
|(43,691
|)
|$
|(138,956
|)
|$
|(137,575
|)
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|(38.9)%
|(22.3)%
|(20.7)%
|(21.6)%
(1) Includes non-cash charges related to the Lithia warrants and recorded as contra-revenue on the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss.
(2) Includes transaction costs for the Fair acquisition in the second quarter and the CarLotz merger in the third and fourth quarters.
(3) Includes non-cash lease charges related to the closure of the Company’s facilities in Miami and Las Vegas. Includes termination fees and non-cash lease expense related to leases of closing hubs due to the Restructuring Plan. Includes fulfillment, lease, payroll, facilities, and other operating expenses related to the process of closing various hubs due to the Restructuring Plan.
(4) Includes severance amounts related to the Restructuring Plan and the CEO transition.
(5) Includes net losses on inventory liquidated as part of the previously announced Restructuring Plan. Includes losses on property sold or disposed from closing hubs due to the Restructuring Plan. Includes non-cash charges related to the early decommissioning of capitalized internal use software costs due to changes in business strategy arising from the Restructuring Plan.
SHIFT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses to Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses Reconciliation
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|$
|41,940
|$
|63,791
|$
|214,008
|$
|220,055
|(-) Stock-based compensation
|270
|(6,182
|)
|(13,029
|)
|(25,130
|)
|(-) Merger and acquisition transaction costs
|(12,557
|)
|(141
|)
|(19,972
|)
|(141
|)
|(-) Facility closure costs (1)
|(1,653
|)
|—
|(3,419
|)
|—
|(-) Sales tax penalty accrual (recovery)
|1,218
|(521
|)
|2,149
|(5,951
|)
|(-) At-the-market sales agreement costs
|—
|—
|(266
|)
|—
|(-) Severance and transaction bonuses (2)
|(1,101
|)
|(689
|)
|(4,784
|)
|(1,166
|)
|Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses
|$
|28,117
|$
|56,258
|$
|174,687
|$
|187,667
(1) Included in Costs related to closed locations excluding severance in the Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table above.
(2) Included in Severance, retention, and CEO costs in the Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table above.