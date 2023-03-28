BLUETTI to Highlight Balcony Power Station

As power demand is growing dramatically in Germany, people begin to look for viable options to save the day.
GERMANY, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As power demand is growing dramatically in Germany, people begin to look for viable options to save the day. Recently, it's increasingly popular to place a power station on the balcony as it allows easy access to clean energy at lower costs while erasing carbon footprints on the planet.
What’s a balcony power station, and how to work?
Balcony power station is a so-called plug-in or mini solar system placed on the sun-drenched balcony. BLUETTI balcony power station generally consists of a solar panel module and a matching solar generator with built-in or expansion batteries.
Once the sunlight falls on the solar panels, the converter within the solar generator converts the solar panels’ direct current (DC) electricity into alternating current (AC), which can be fed into the power grid or is ready to juice up power-hungry devices directly. Also, when not needed, the excess power can be stored for future use or sold to the power company to make money.
No complicated or time-consuming installation is required. Simply mount the solar panels on the balcony railing to make the most of the sunshine. Currently, no law or regulation in Germany regulates the generation of solar power for personal use only.
Create positive impact with clean energy
Regarding the same goal of carbon neutral, BLUETTI is on the way to building a solar lifestyle to go green and go solar.
BLUETTI balcony power station makes endless sustainable energy easily available and helps reduce the reliance on fossil fuels, leaving zero carbon impact. High-converting solar panels efficiently collect sunlight and transform it into storable electricity in batteries, making it possible to use solar energy when the sun isn’t shining - after sunset or on cloudy days.
For daily use - Cut back on electricity spending
The average price of electricity is expected to be around 47 cents/kWh at the beginning of 2023, which has risen by almost 90% more expensive than a decade ago and three times higher than the international average. Germany has been struggling to cope with increasingly high electricity prices these years. Things are even worse lately as the energy crisis is overwhelming across the country.
BLUETTI balcony power station delivers a financially rewarding solution to reduce dependence on the grid and alleviate cost-of-living pressure.
With unlimited solar power, users don’t have to rely exclusively on the grid and enjoy a positive return on investment over time. Prioritize power supply to essentials with free solar energy to offset the daily consumption of utility power during the daytime and store energy when the electricity price is lower to get rid of the higher prices during peak hours. Therefore, the balcony power station will probably pay for itself in a few years.
For emergency backup - Outage protection
Having backup power standby can provide peace of mind to homeowners concerned about whether they can generate sufficient solar power to go completely off-grid. It matters a lot, especially for those living in rural areas where power failure happens now and again.
Given the Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) function, BLUETTI balcony power station system automatically detects blackouts as soon as the grid goes down and provides a power supply in a flash that no one can be aware of. So household devices can be recharged with constant solar energy to keep working as usual. There’s no need to worry about data loss and hardware damage within the computer or food rotting and spoiling in the fridge.
Besides the balcony power station, BLUETTI also has a wide range of solar generators designed for every scenario, such as expandable power systems for the whole house, emergency power sources for disasters, and portable power stations for camping, RV, and other outdoor adventures.
About BLUETTI
From the very beginning, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for our homes and our world. That's why BLUETTI makes its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at or follow BLUETTI on: https://www.bluettipower.eu/pages/balcony-solar-generator
