AmeriCorps Announces National Days of Service Grant Competition to Engage Volunteers

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, DC, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, announced its National Days of Service grant opportunity for 2023. The competition will allocate millions of dollars to support organizations that engage volunteers on Martin Luther King, Jr., Day of Service and September 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance.

Martin Luther King, Jr., Day of Service projects should take place on or near January 15, 2024; September 11th Day of Service and Remembrance projects should take place on or near September 11, 2024. The competitive grant funding opportunity will award between $100,000 to $500,000 per qualifying organization. Read the full notice of funding opportunity.

Martin Luther King, Jr., Day of Service projects are designed to honor Dr. King’s life and legacy of service and justice with programs that increase economic, environmental, educational or other forms of equity and that meet an important, immediate community need or help address systemic issues. September 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance projects should honor and pay tribute to those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, their families, and those who rose in service in response to that tragedy, as well as meet an important immediate community need or help to address systemic issues.

“The AmeriCorps Days of Service funding opportunities offer an opportunity for organizations to inspire change, spark a culture of service and develop solutions to challenges faced in their communities,” said AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith. “Americans view Martin Luther King, Jr., Day and September 11th as important days to remember and reflect on our common values. Our hope is to help individuals turn reflection and remembrance into action, bringing real, positive change through service to others.”

Organizations may apply for one or both grants. All applications must be received by May 16, 2023, by 5 p.m. ET. Successful applicants will be notified in July 2023, with awards issued in September 2023.Eligible organizations include tribal organizations, institutions of higher education, local governments, nonprofit organizations, state service commissions, states and US territories.

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.

AmeriCorps offers opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds to be a part of the national service community, grow personally and professionally, and receive benefits for their service. Learn how to get involved at AmeriCorps.gov/serve.

