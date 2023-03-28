Unlock Hidden Pharmacy Fax Numbers with ScriptFax

ScriptFax™ offers one of the most complete databases of pharmacy fax numbers for use across the healthcare industry and, in particular, for the delivery of prescriptions and refill requests. Developed by CarePrecise LLC, a U.S. healthcare provider data company, ScriptFax uses advanced data mining to acquire hard-to-find fax for more than 47,000 chain pharmacy locations, as well as 42,000+ drug stores, clinical, and compounding pharmacies nationwide.

Tulsa, OK March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ScriptFax™, a comprehensive database of pharmacy fax numbers and related information, is now available to make it easier for healthcare professionals to send prescriptions and refill requests to chain and independent pharmacies. Built using advanced data mining across millions of records, ScriptFax reveals hard-to-find fax numbers for chain pharmacy locations, as well as more than 47,000 independent pharmacies. Fax is still used widely, even in this age of ePrescription systems, often behind the scenes, to assure delivery of prescriptions.

"We are excited to finally offer healthcare professionals a way to access often-hidden pharmacy fax numbers," said Michael Christopher, Chief Data Analyst at CarePrecise LLC, the technology company behind the ScriptFax Enhanced Pharmacy Fax Database. "With this constantly-updated resource, users can instantly identify and connect with the appropriate location."

Public healthcare provider records contain fax numbers for many U.S. pharmacies, but the large chain pharmacies tend to obscure this information by deliberately reporting non-working fax numbers, or reporting no fax numbers at all, although accuracy is required by U.S. federal law in pharmacies’ provider registry records. The CarePrecise technology sees around this kind of obfuscation to uncover hidden fax numbers linked to specific pharmacies. Monthly releases of ScriptFax represent a fully-updated resource, containing not only listings of tested transmissible fax numbers, but also those numbers tagged as having failed testing, including deliberately obfuscated numbers. These "bad" fax numbers are provided to help companies clean in-house fax data, and to purge bad numbers acquired by other means.

Users can search by pharmacy name and location, ZIP code®, and other data. ScriptFax includes contact information for each location. The dataset can serve as the basis for online pharmacy search applications, and can be paired with another CarePrecise data module, SelectGeo, to perform "near me" (or near any U.S. location) searches. The SelectGeo module includes the latitude and longitude of all HIPAA-covered U.S. healthcare providers, including pharmacies, pharmacists, and prescribers, linking geocodes to NPI numbers.

Once a user has identified the store location, they can choose the correct fax number based on ScriptFax's grading and prioritization tags. More than one fax number may have been found for a given pharmacy location, and ScriptFax includes prioritization to take much of the guesswork out of this vital healthcare communication channel. ScriptFax is already powering national and regional prescription delivery technologies serving 2.75 million drug and treatment prescribers in the United States.

The product is ready for immediate download. Visit the ScriptFax product page for details.

