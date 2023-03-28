Maranello Collision Center Announces Top-Quality Auto Body Services in Miami, FL

BODY SHOP MIAMI Miami Body Shop Miami Certified auto Body Shop

Let us take the stress of repairing your car off your hands. We're experts in collision repair and restoration, so we know what needs to be done to get your car back on the road as quickly as possible” — Frank Petrone

MIAMI, FL, US, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Maranello Collision Center, a premier auto body shop in Miami, FL, announces its top-quality services for all types of collision repairs, auto dent removal services, auto machine shop services, and auto painting services. We pride ourselves on providing fast and reliable services to all customers in the Miami area.

Conformed by a team of experienced technicians that specializes in all types of auto body repairs. From minor dents and scratches to major collision damage, we have the knowledge and expertise to get your vehicle back on the road in no time.

State-of-the-Art Auto Machine Shop Services

In addition to auto body repairs, we also offer state-of-the-art auto machine shop services. Our technicians use the latest technology and equipment to ensure that your vehicle's engine and other mechanical components are running smoothly and efficiently.

Precision Auto Painting Services

Maranello Collision Center understand that the appearance of your vehicle is just as important as its performance. That's why they offer precision auto painting services using only the highest quality paints and finishes.

Trusted and Reliable Services

Committed to providing customers with the most trusted and reliable auto body services in Miami. Team of technicians dedicated to ensuring that every job is done right the first time, and that customers are completely satisfied with the work performed.

Convenient Location and Hours

Located at 5795 S Dixie Hwy, South Miami, FL 33143, auto body shop easily accessible from anywhere in the Miami area.

Open Monday through Friday from 8 AM–5 PM, and closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Body Shop Miami available If you're in need of a auto body repairs, auto dent removal services, auto machine shop services, or auto painting services, look no further than Maranello Collision Center. Come by or schedule an appointment and experience the top-quality services they have to offer.