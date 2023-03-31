It’s Hard to Find Caregiving Help - Helping Solve the Caregiver Employment Crisis

Jeannette Galvanek, Founder, CareWise Solutions

It is not that there are no caregivers available for hire. The problem is families and facilities have not had a reliable way to connect with caregivers.” — Vijai Bhatti, Founder, CareAsOne

OLDWICK, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 31, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The caregiver employment crisis involves a multitude of complex layers, each one impacting Baby Boomers as they age.CareWise Solutions and CareAsOne have partnered to help impact several of these layers.• Skilled healthcare agencies must attract and retain professional caregivers.• Families of patients seek home care workers.• Professional caregivers search for positions in patient homes and skilled care agencies.• Family caregivers seek resources to manage and oversee the care of loved ones, especially while juggling a career.Each layer affects the others and compounds to create a stressful crisis for individuals, families, and the nation.Check out the recent article about how CareWise Solutions and CareAsOne have partnered to help impact several of these layers.The caregiving industry is complex, combining government agencies, healthcare facilities, the insurance industry, employers, families, and individual professional or volunteer family caregivers. A critical element at every level is the availability of caregivers for hire.Caregiving can be very tough and often isolating since few understand the struggle. Now, both unpaid and certified caregivers connect through the CareAsOne network, messaging each other for support, education, and training. This is one of the largest interactive networks of professional and volunteer family caregivers striving to provide mental wellness among fellow caregivers.Patients, homecare providers, paid and unpaid caregivers, as well as anyone who wants to contribute to the in-home care industry, can post content on the CareAsOne news feed. This is a place for the CareAsOne community to provide and seek resources that continue to help educate the network.CareAsOne and CareWise Solutions – An Ideal PartnershipThe CareAsOne App and the diverse company and individual offerings from the non-profit educational organization CareWise Solutions complement each other for an ideal partnership.“We are thrilled to have CareAsOne as a partner as we focus our energies on collecting the resources necessary in the caregiving industry. The caregiving industry is more than healthcare since many aging Boomers need support long before anyone considers them patients.” Jeannette Galvanek, Founder CareWise Solutions.For more information about CareAsOne, check the website and download the Android App or the IOS App.For more information about becoming a CareWise Solutions Partner to help solve the caregiver employment crisis, arrange your free 30-minute discovery call with Jeannette Galvanek.

Employment and Caregiving Crisis