Free Tetanus Vaccinations Available in Counties Affected by Weekend Tornadoes

JACKSON, Miss. — Beginning today, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is offering FREE Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis) vaccinations in Monroe and Sharkey counties for responders and residents who were affected by the weekend storms.

The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and remain open until April 3rd.

Monroe County Health Department
1300 Hwy 125 S.
Amory, Mississippi

Sharkey-Issaquena County Health Department
297 Race St.
Rolling Fork, Mississippi

The MSDH reminds all residents affected by the tornadoes over the weekend that a tetanus vaccination is recommended if it’s been 10 years or more since your last tetanus vaccination.

Vaccination is available for those 10 years and older; parents must sign consent for children under 18.

In the event of a puncture wound or wound contaminated by floodwater, individuals should consult a healthcare provider.

Follow MSDH by e-mail and social media at HealthyMS.com/connect.

Press Contact: MSDH Office of Communications, (601) 576-7667
Note to media: After hours or during emergencies, call (601) 576-7400

Last reviewed on Mar 28, 2023

