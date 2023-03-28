Submit Release
Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- Kalamazoo, Michigan, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled as follows:

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

The Meeting will be held virtually via the internet. Information about the webcast, which will include both the audio and the slide presentation from the meeting, is available on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.investorevents.stryker.com. To listen to the meeting as a guest dial (877) 328-2502 (U.S.) or (412) 317-5419 (International) and request the "Stryker Corporation Annual Meeting" when greeted by the operator.

A recording of the annual meeting will also be available from 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SYK2023 until the definitive proxy statement for our 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders is filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 130 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:
Jason Beach, Vice President, Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or jason.beach@stryker.com 

For media inquiries please contact:
Yin Becker, Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at 269-385-2600 or yin.becker@stryker.com


