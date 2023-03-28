Dr. Lanier Launches New Podiatry Telemedicine Feature For Tennessee Residents

/EIN News/ -- Nashville-Davidson, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nashville-Davidson, Tennessee -

At Telehealth Podiatry, the mission of Dr. Lanier stays true: to provide convenient and accessible foot and ankle care to patients through the use of cutting-edge technology.



They strive to improve the quality of life for their patients by delivering personalized and effective treatment plans in the comfort of their own homes. They are committed to staying at the forefront of telehealth innovation and providing the highest level of service to all of their patients.

As they launch their new telehealth based care program, CE Foot and Ankle is excited about the ability to expand their care to a broader population while still providing the same foot and ankle care that Cutting Edge has been providing since 2019.

“The telehealth podiatry business is exciting because it allows for greater convenience and accessibility for patients,” explained Dr. Yerusalem Lanier, owner, and CEO. “With telehealth, patients no longer need to travel to a physical office for appointments, which can be especially beneficial for those with mobility issues or who live in rural areas. Additionally, telehealth allows for more flexibility in scheduling appointments and can reduce wait times. This new business model also enables providers to reach a wider patient population, and it allows for the use of technology to enhance the diagnostic and treatment process.”

Diabetic patients especially often have concerns about their feet. Many of them may not be able to access care easily and are reliant on family or government services to get them medical care. With Telehealth, these calls can easily be scheduled for these patients, offering a greater consistency of care.

Telehealth Podiatry is currently licensed to treat and prescribe in the state of Tennessee only.

During COVID, they saw great advances in providing care remotely. However, in foot care, these advancements have lagged. "We aim to close his gap by providing in-home telemedicine visits, and providing podiatry patients with the same level of care that other medical disciplines already enjoy."



To schedule a video call appointment, visit https://telehealthpodiatry.com/.

