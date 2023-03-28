There were 2,427 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,043 in the last 365 days.
Ojai Bans New Gas Hookups, Pioneers Clean Energy Transition
This decision reflects Ojai's dedication to environmental stewardship and positions our city as a leader in the fight against climate change.”
— Mayor Betsy Stix
OJAI, CA, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Ojai is proud to announce the recent passage of a groundbreaking code banning new gas hookups in the city. Effective immediately, the new code change signifies Ojai's commitment to sustainable practices and its pioneering role in the transition to a clean energy future.
The code change, passed by the City Council after rigorous discussion and public input, is expected to have a significant impact. The city anticipates a notable reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.
The decision aligns with the city's broader goal to decrease its carbon footprint and inspire other communities and cities to follow suit.
Ojai has long been at the forefront of environmental initiatives, and this latest code change solidifies its status as a beacon of light for other communities. The hope is that larger cities, such as Los Angeles, will be inspired by Ojai's commitment to sustainability and adopt similar measures to promote a cleaner and greener future.
Mayor Betsy Stix expressed her support for the code change, stating, "This decision reflects Ojai's dedication to environmental stewardship and positions our city as a leader in the fight against climate change. We believe that by taking this important step, we are not only securing a brighter future for our residents but also inspiring other communities to join us on this journey toward sustainability."
The code change comes as part of a larger effort by the city to prioritize renewable energy and decrease its reliance on fossil fuels. In addition to the ban on new gas hookups, the city has implemented various measures to encourage energy efficiency, such as incentives for solar panel installations and electric vehicle charging stations.
As Ojai continues to lead the way in environmental initiatives, the city's commitment to creating a cleaner and more sustainable future is unwavering. This latest code change is a testament to Ojai's dedication to being a model for other communities and cities to follow.
For more information about the code change and Ojai's ongoing sustainability efforts, please visit the City of Ojai's website at www.ojaicity.org.
