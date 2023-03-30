Government Technology Names Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers of 2023
Annual awards program honors visionary public-sector technology leaders.SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Government Technology magazine today announced its 2023 Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers. Now in its 22nd year, this year’s Top 25 honorees are innovators, collaborators and transformers driven to improve state and local government through technology.
Featured in Government Technology’s April/May issue, this year’s roster of honorees includes state and local CIOs and agency leaders, nonprofit and special district executives working to keep the public sector operating efficiently in service of residents across the country. See the full list of winners below.
“Every year, our Top 25 winners demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the often unglamorous work of making sure the systems that run government nationwide are accessible, reliable and fit for the 21st century, and this year is no exception,” said Noelle Knell, editor of Government Technology.
Government Technology’s 2023 Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers:
Tracy Barnes, CIO, Indiana
Marguerite Beirne, CIO, Westchester County, N.Y.
Paula Brehm-Heeger, Executive Director, Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library
Fred Brittain, CIO, Maine
Mel Bunting, Director of Information Technology, Shawnee, Kan.
Dave Christopher, Founder and Executive Director, AMPED Louisville
Ted Cotterill, Chief Privacy Officer, Indiana
Amanda Crawford, CIO, Texas
Brian Fennessy, Fire Chief, Orange County Fire Authority
Adam Frumkin, CIO, Franklin County, Ohio, Data Center
John Gonzalez, Communications Manager, Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District
Denis Goulet, CIO, New Hampshire
Jeramy Gray, Chief Deputy, Registrar-Recorder County Clerk, Los Angeles County
Henry Jackson, COO, New York City Emergency Management
Alyssa Kenney, State Broadband and Digital Equity Director, Wisconsin State Broadband
Bianca Lochner, CIO, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Greg Marrow, CIO, Durham County, N.C.
John Matelski, CIO and Chief Innovation Officer, DeKalb County, Ga.
Leah McGrath, Executive Director, StateRAMP
Rick Offenbecher, CIO, Wisconsin Department of Revenue
Vitaliy Panych, CISO, California
Eric Romero, CIO, Baton Rouge, La.
Archie Satchell, CIO, Palm Beach County, Fla.
Chris Seidt, Director of Information Technology, Louisville, Ky.
Amy Tong, Secretary of Government Operations, California
Government Technology’s Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers annual awards program has recognized more than 550 people since its inception in 2002. Recipients are chosen based on their record of using technology to solve problems, improve citizen services and transform internal operations.
