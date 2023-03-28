OP360 #Adoptaschool program donates millions to Barranquilla schools
OP360 #Adoptaschool program provides Barranquilla schools with critical supplies
OP360’s success depends on the health of the communities in which we operate. Ensuring that children have access to supplies so they can thrive educationally is our way to support future generations.”BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OfficePartners360 (OP360) announced the "adoption" of three schools in Barranquilla, Colombia, providing facilities and equipment to more than 2,800 students. Additionally, OP360 donated an extra COP25M worth of school supplies to the schools. The donations are part of the OP360 Adopt a School initiative, part of OP360 Cares global corporate social responsibility program, to enable all students an opportunity to thrive in the classroom.
— Oscar Gil , Operations Manager, OP360 Latin America
The adoption of Miguel Angel Builes School, Ananda Marga School, and Alberto Assa School, impacts more than 2,800 Pre-K through 12th grade students in Barranquilla, Colombia where the OP360’s Latin America facility is located. As part of the "adoption," each of the schools received funding to purchase air conditioning units, fans, toilets, bathroom sinks, floor tiles, chairs, and desks. In addition to these critical infrastructure items, OP360 donated an additional COP25M worth of school supplies to each school.
OP360 also hosted a social event for teachers, parents, and students to present the donation and encourage the students to continue their studies to improve their lives.
"OP360 is proud to be a part of the Barranquilla community and being part of the community means supporting those that need it the most," said David Highbloom, Chief Administrative Officer at OP360. "That begins with providing the next generation with the tools to become successful in academics."
As part of the #AdoptaSchool program, local OP360 employees also volunteer to check on progress and help install the donated items. OP360 aims to double its philanthropy spend next in 2024 to achieve a wider reach and great social impact in proportion to its forecasted growth in Colombia over the next year.
