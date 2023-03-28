Release Delivery Now Generally Available to Help Software Vendors Deliver Products into Customer Clouds

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Release , the leading provider of Environments-as-a-Service (EaaS), today announced the general availability of Release Delivery, a product designed to help software vendors automate the delivery and updating of their products into customer cloud environments. Release Delivery has been in early preview testing with software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies such as Datasaur and Stemma , who have successfully used the platform to improve customer satisfaction and reduce friction in software deployment.



Traditionally, the process of installing and updating software involves providing customers with potentially ambiguous installation instructions, which can be time-consuming and disruptive to their work. Release Delivery eliminates these inefficiencies by allowing software vendors to deploy their products directly into the customer's cloud environment for new purchases, version updates, as well as security patches. This means customers always have access to the latest software versions without needing to go offline to install new updates.

"Customers want a hassle-free experience when it comes to software installation and updating," said Tommy McClung, CEO of Release. "With Release Delivery, software vendors can now ensure their customers are successfully up and running with the latest version of their software with minimal friction."

Release Delivery is based on Release's leading EaaS platform, which provides automated delivery and updates of cloud-native software that runs natively in a customer's cloud. Unlike other approaches, Release Delivery is built on the Ephemeral Environments as a Service technology, which provides vendors with a modern and flexible distribution system that works natively in their customers' AWS and GCP environments. The Release Delivery solution enables companies to deliver and update complex applications, built in Kubernetes or other technologies.

"We have been working with design partners over the last year to get valuable feedback that has directly shaped the product based on input from our partners and their customers," said McClung. "We're excited to now make this available to software vendors worldwide."

Pricing for Release Delivery is consumption-based, meaning that software publishers only pay for the resources consumed, reducing waste and spend. Furthermore, because the software is installed in the customer infrastructure instead of running in a hosted environment, it keeps software vendor costs under control and removes the complexity of running hosted app infrastructure.

Release Delivery is available now at www.release.com

