/EIN News/ -- Financial Announcement



Windhof - March 28th, 2023



Sword Group - Availability of the 2022 Financial Report





According to the current regulations, Sword Group announces that its 2022 Financial Report has been made available to the public.



It was sent to the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and was also filed with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.



It can be viewed and downloaded on the website of the company: 2022 FINANCIAL REPORT



About Sword Group



Sword has 2,700+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.



As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.



Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Dividend

€1.7 gross per share

Pending approval at the Annual General Meeting on April 28.

Ex-date: May 2, 2023 - Payment: May 4, 2023



Calendar



26/04/23

2023 First Quarter Revenue



20/07/23

2023 Second Quarter Revenue

