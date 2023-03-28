DOE Delays Energy Rule – Manufactured Home Industry Must Now Demand Total Revocation of Destructive Regulation

DOE Delays Manufactured Housing Energy Rule - Manufactured Home Industry Must Now Demand Total Revocation of Destructive Regulation, says Washington, D.C.-based Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR).

Annual Manufactured Housing Production from 1995-2022. Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) Infographic. Note this image and another below can be expanded to reveal a larger size. Click the image and follow the prompts.

Another Modern HUD Code Manufactured Home Produced by MHARR Builder. Image, Logo by Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform.

"Ending the String of Self-Inflicted Manufactured Housing Industry Wounds." Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) Issues and Perspectives (MHARR IP), January 2023..