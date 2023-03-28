NYC Second Chance Rescue Hosts 3rd Annual Rescue Ball Gala
NYC Second Chance Rescue host their 3rd annual Rescue Ball, April 27th, 2023 in New York Honoring Georgina Bloomberg & Joe Gatto with and Dr. Peter Roufail, DVM
With support from the public, NYC Second Chance Rescue can continue to provide critical Second Chances to animals in need. Why do we do what we do? Because they matter.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NYC Second Chance Rescue will be hosting their 3rd annual Rescue Ball on Thursday April 27th, 2023 at 48 Wall Street in New York City. The charity aims to raise critical funds to help continue their mission of providing second chances to critically ill, injured, and abused dogs and cats.
— Founders Jennifer Brooks and Lisa Blanco & Vice President Lisa Rose
NYC Second Chance Rescue is proud to be honoring Georgina Bloomberg and Joe Gatto, who will be recognized with the “Hero Award” for their dedication to animal welfare, and Dr. Peter Roufail, DVM, for “Veterinarian of the Year.”
The evening will be Hosted by Tony and Grammy Award-Nominated Actress and Singer, Orfeh With Special Guests Melissa Gorga and Constantine Maroulis. The evening features a vegan menu, specialty cocktails, live and silent auctions, and entertainment, followed by dancing to music by DJ GEO ROC.
Led by its founders Jennifer Brooks and Lisa Blanco and Vice President Lisa Rose, NYC Second Chance Rescue is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit founded in 2009 specializing in rescuing and rehabilitating discriminated breeds, critically injured, neglected, and abused dogs and cats. This year NYC Second Chance Rescue is celebrating 14 years and saving some 14,000 lives.
For more details of Tickets and Tables available please visit: www.bit.ly/3mtxfzI
Members of the Organizing Committee for the event includes; Jared Epstein (Chair), Jessica Peters (Chair), Antonio Fuccio, Avra Hart, Barry Mullineaux, Bessy Gatto, Brandon Colon, Chris Reda, Dylan Lauren, Jenné Newton-Haydon, John DiMatteo, Kingsley Crawford-Smith, Kate McEntee, Marie Moody, Nathania Nisonson, Robert Cadiz Saldarriaga, Richie Romero and Shouka Amirsolimani.
About NYC Second Chance Rescue:
NYC Second Chance Rescue is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established in 2009. With the help of a community of donors and supporters, the Charity has saved over 14,000 lives from an unimaginable fate. NYC Second Chance Rescue concentrates its efforts on large breed dogs and animals in need of critical life-saving care. These two criteria make up most of the euthanasias in the United States. Nine out of ten animals that enter NYC Second Chance Rescue were once set to be euthanized at a municipal shelter.
NYC Second Chance Rescue provides all levels of medical care and a healing and safe sanctuary for all pets through our foster care system and our Rescue Center. We do not discriminate on age, size, breed, or medical needs. We have a soft spot for pit-bulls, seniors, and hospice patients. We also love our community and believe that families should not be pulled apart because of financial restraints. The Charity offers free food and critical medical care for families running on hard times. These programs help keep families together and beloved pets out of the shelter system.
