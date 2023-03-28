USGrants.org Increases Affiliate Commission By 50 Percent For Its Government Grants Affiliate Program

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, is pleased to announce its most recent update to its affiliate program. The organization has increased the affiliate commission payout amount by 50 percent - from $10.00 USD per qualified sale to $15.00 USD per qualified sale.

"This is a major milestone and a significant step forward in our affiliate program," said Aaron, VP of Business Development. "Our ability to increase the payout by 50 percent indicates how successful our program has been for both our affiliates and the quality of our services."

"When you promote USGrants.org through your unique URL provided, people who visit our website through your unique URL will be tracked and associated with your account. As they sign up for free accounts, create grant proposals, and pay for submission to private funding organizations and investors, you will earn a commission for all qualified transactions. These accounts will be associated with your account permanently, so you will earn a commission even when they file proposals a year down the road." - said Aaron. "We take feedback from our partners seriously, and we are constantly working hard to improve our program and offering."

About USGrants.org Affiliate Program

Multi-tier Government Grants Affiliate Program

USGrants.org offers a multi-tier affiliate program. Affiliates will earn $15.00 USD on each qualified transaction from direct referrals. If affiliates' direct referrals promote USGrants.org, they will earn $2.00 USD on each qualified transaction from their direct referrals.

Monthly Payouts

At the beginning of each month, a payout record will be generated and will be processed by the end of the current month. For example, for all transactions that occurred in January, a payout record for January will be generated in early February, and the payout record will be processed & paid out by the end of February. Payments will be handled securely via PayPal.

Free to Sign Up

For each account created on USGrants.org, a unique affiliate URL will be issued. Affiliates can promote any other page including the homepage on USGrants.org. As long as the affiliate ID is included in the URL string all traffic will be tracked. For advanced marketers, they can also pass s1, s2, s3, s4, s5 variables (all lowercase) in the URL string to track and report on these variables on their signups and conversions.

Create an account now at https://www.usgrants.org/sign-up

What is USGrants.org?

USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.