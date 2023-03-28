Denise Anderson & Associates Expands National Client Base Through Freelancing Platform

Notable Public health consulting firm expands national presence in 2023
Q1 2023 has been a phenomenal start to the year, and celebrate Black and Women's History months as a minority and women’s business enterprise! We look forward to sustained and consistent growth”
— Dr. Denise Anderson, Founding CEO and President of DA&A
NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Denise Anderson & Associates (DA&A) made a powerful stride in the first quarter of 2023, expanding their reach as one of the nation's most respected WOSB/EDWOSBs through strategic freelancing platforms. Their increased visibility has allowed them to fortify their national footprint and strive towards fulfilling their mission: improving health outcomes for vulnerable populations around America by addressing underlying social determinants and reducing disparities between socioeconomic groups.
DA&A is helping revolutionize public health and healthcare. With their organizational capacity development, curriculum design, facilitation capabilities, and research experience, they can provide invaluable support for organizations in transforming operations - empowering them with enhanced customer experiences while boosting the bottom line.
DA&A has over 20 years of experience designing, implementing, and evaluating public health programs at the local, state, and national levels. Their social science and public policy expertise enables them to assist their clients in making data-informed decisions.
For more information about Denise Anderson & Associates, visit drdeniseanderson.org.
ABOUT DENISE ANDERSON & ASSOCIATES
Denise Anderson & Associates (DA&A) is a public health and healthcare consultancy leader. They offer expertise as thought partners to help organizations transform, delivering on consumer needs with precision and urgency. Through unparalleled expertise, these “Good Public Health Practitioners” provide transformative solutions to help organizations flourish.
DA&A provides innovative, tailor-made consultancy services to help our clients meet the challenges of a rapidly changing healthcare landscape. Our comprehensive solutions include organizational capacity development, curriculum design and facilitation, and research - all focused on helping health systems reduce emergency department visits & admissions while simultaneously improving client outcomes, empowering employees through enhanced staff experience and reduced burnout, as well as providing unprecedented levels of service for customers with an improved user journey.
DA&A is a firm that has been capitalizing on the power of healthcare and public health expertise for over two decades. Boasting in-depth knowledge within both social science and policy, this firm provides comprehensive services to bridge gaps between stakeholders while leveraging targeted insights into how individuals interact with their environment--allowing clients to realize impactful data-driven decision-making and increased profits.
