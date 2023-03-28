AKito Group Celebrates 10+ Years of Delivering Innovative Technological and IT Services to Global Clients

The leading software development company has over a decade of experience delivering cutting-edge solutions to businesses across a variety of industries.

RIGA, LATVIA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AKito Group – the Riga-based software development company on a mission to provide cutting-edge engineering solutions – is proud to celebrate more than 10 years of helping companies and enterprise clients untangle complex technological issues.

Founded in 2012, AKito Group specializes in providing businesses with specialized, tailored solutions designed to meet their unique needs. With its team of experienced tech and business experts, AKito Group offers a wide range of services, including in web and mobile development, UI/UX design, and IT support, among others, using leading technologies.

“I wanted to start a company that not only provided clients with high-quality software solutions, but did so with white glove service,” said Alexander Kvasa, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at AKito Group. “That’s the approach we’ve taken, every day, for more than 10 years now, which has earned us a reputation as a trusted business partner.”

Kvasa added, “From No matter the level or scope of the project, our clients know that we won’t settle until they achieve their business objectives – they truly receive best-in-class with AKito Group.”

To learn more about the AKito Group, its services, and to read testimonials from AKito Group's many satisfied clients

About AKito Group

