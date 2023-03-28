Submit Release
Maryland Department of Natural Resources Announces Youth Fishing Rodeo Schedule for 2023 Season

Nearly 50 Events Offer Safe, Free Fishing 

Photo of group of kids and adults around a small lake

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources today announced the 2023 Maryland Youth Fishing Rodeo schedule. Youth anglers of all ages are encouraged to hone their fishing skills at any of Maryland’s nearly 50 youth fishing rodeos spread out across the state this year. 

The department is working with dozens of organizations in 14 counties across the state to offer free and engaging fishing opportunities for thousands of youth. Many of the events are held in Maryland State Parks and other public lands. 

Rodeo events are held from spring until late fall. Maryland’s youth fishing rodeo program receives financial support from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program.

While all are free and open to the public, there are space limitations at some venues. Attendees should visit the department website and call the contact number listed to register. Attendees should also check the online rodeo schedule for any cancellations or rescheduling.

