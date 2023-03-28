New Fantasy Book "The Consequences of Victoria Grey" Receives Musical Adaptation

The debut novel from Authentic Stories founder Johnny Cassidy has an integrated original musical that will be released on Spotify on April 13th, 2023.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Authentic Stories – the production company that tells stories about the importance of mental health for a teen audience – is proud to announce the release of “The Consequences of Victoria Grey”, a musical that is integrated with the recently released novel of the same name.

The musical, which follows up Johnny Cassidy’s debut novel that was published on March 26th, will be released on Spotify on April 13th, 2023. "The Consequences of Victoria Grey" is the first installment of a planned dystopian series written for middle-grade readers and listeners.

The story follows Victoria Grey, an “organic superhero” who uses the same magic amulets that her community is deeply suspicious of. When the public discovers her secret, she must confront the consequences of her actions and come to terms with her emotions in a world that values logical solutions above all else.

Author and producer Johnny Cassidy is known for his mental health-themed stories, original scripts, cast albums, and instrumental music. Cassidy is the creator of the anti-bullying feature film "Authenticity: the Musical", which was adapted for the stage and received five sold-out performances at the Hollywood Fringe Festival as well as the Encore award.

“I'm excited to share my first novel and integrated musical, 'The Consequences of Victoria Grey', with the world,” says Cassidy. “By putting this story out not just as a text but as a musical, we are encouraging educational facilities and community theater companies to take ownership and make this story their own.”

To learn more about Authentic Stories and the musical adaptation of The Consequences of Victoria Grey, click here.