Whatshisname & Castle Fine Art: Breaking New Ground In Space

The vastness of space is simply stunning, so where better to host Whatshisnames most captivating art exhibition!

This is my very first solo exhibition and ironically no one, myself included, would be able to attend as it’s happening above the surface of the earth” — Sebastian Burdon aka Whatshisname

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to experience one of the most exciting and unique art exhibitions 'above' the planet - literally!

Internationally renowned artist Whatshisname has partnered with leading retail galleries, Castle Fine Art, and space agency Sent into Space to launch a collection of his awe-inspiring works into outer space. For viewers here on Earth this interactive new frontier is sure to excite anyone interested in boundary-pushing artwork, offering a truly inspiring experience as they view these remarkable pieces while literally soaring through outer space.

Offering a truly inspiring experience and a one-of-a-kind view into what could become one of the most revolutionary expressions of art, this unique venture is sure to excite viewers while they explore the immense depths of creativity illuminated by the artist Whatshisname and his collaborative project - Art Above Earth.

On the launch of his very first extra-terrestrial exhibition, artist Whatshisname said: “This is my very first solo exhibition and ironically no one, myself included, would be able to attend as it’s happening above the surface of the earth.”

The view from space brings with it an indescribable level of tranquillity and serenity, transforming the vastness of space into a whole new world of beauty. So we can only agree this is the perfect place to experience Art!

Whatshisname has always defined his style as innovative modern pop art and innovate he has! This project marks the first-ever art gallery in space. Ian Weatherby-Blythe, Group Managing Director at Castle Fine Art said this about the project:

“At Castle Fine Art it is our mission to create an environment and platform that allows artists like Whatshisname to push the boundaries of art. In all the time we have collaborated with Whatshisname he never fails to amaze us, but to be a part of his latest exhibition in space is thrilling, to say the least. The exhibition being sent out into the universe is a true representation of Whathisname’s entertaining yet moving portfolio – the perfect addition to the cosmos."

From his unique take on our beloved characters fading away or reminding us of their existence in our lives to the joy brought by his whimsical Balloon Dogs, Whatshisname has always pushed the boundaries of artistic expression which says a lot about us as a culture.

The opening of the ‘Art Above Earth’ exhibition featuring works from Whatshisname was an exciting event that art and space enthusiasts could not wait to witness. As the artist is highly acclaimed around the world, the showcase certainly did not disappoint. To commemorate this special collaboration, six pieces were sent to space, starting off with Room One and a vibrant golden breakdancing astronaut sculpture rigged with a 360 camera to provide viewers with a unique perspective of its breakdancing moves. Allowing spectators to experience extraordinary art through innovative technology, three more jaw-dropping sculptures will arrive later this year in collaboration with Castle Fine Art.

The second room is an exciting exploration of the artist's diverse catalogue of artworks. Here, you can admire a selection from his widely acclaimed 'POPek' collection, which consists of intricate and playful balloon dog sculptures. As if taking us on a trip down memory lane, the unmistakable silhouettes of childhood favourites like E.T., Yoda, R2-D2 and C3PO are also featured in his new 'Gone' collection, ranging from the whimsical 'Gone, Home' to the ironic 'Jeff Thumbs-Up'. It's a special experience that invites visitors to take a closer look at their own memories and reconnect with them in a thought-provoking way.

Room three of Whatshisname's exhibition provides a thrilling conclusion to the event, captivating viewers with its digital display that is space-capable. This display gives attendees a behind-the-scenes look at the artist, discovering what inspired him to create the exhibition and what motivates his art.

Art is always shifting and the way we view things can always change since they are all set by the boundaries of our perception. Artists like Whatshisname opens our eyes beyond the limits we’ve set for ourselves.

In relation to the exhibit, Whatshisname said: “It is the role of an artist to push the boundaries for creativity and combine new technology with artistic expression. I can only imagine what the space art projects of the future will look like… I hope to one day launch my work to the moon, nothing is impossible.”

Nothing is impossible indeed.