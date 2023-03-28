Mein Kampf And Qassim Soleimani: Seyed Rasoul Jalali Launches His New Book On Amazon

It is based on nationalism's philosophy, with a nationalist vision for rebuilding the nation's identity without adopting a sentimental, antiquated viewpoint.
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KUALA LUMPUR (KL), March 28, 2023: Is the world not concerned about the emergence of a second Adolf Hitler, this time from Iran, who has pledged vengeance for his nation's suffering, pain, and poverty? Seyed Rasoul Jalali has made the revival of the Persian Neo-Nationalist philosophy in Iran based on the Safavid border expansion policies as his top priority. With a burning desire to stop Bedouin Arabs from stealing all of the oil and gas resources from civilized Persians in the Persian Gulf and Persian Sea, Seyed Rasoul Jalali has never been afraid of voicing his opinion.
Seyed Rasoul Jalali, also known as SRJ, is a 2001 Iran Medical University graduate born to a Kurdish father and a Persian mother. The book by SRJ, known for its political and nationalism theory-based context, was recently written and published. Readers can purchase the book on Amazon. Often dubbed the leader of Persian nationalism, Seyed is regarded as an anti-capitalist, anti-globalist, and socialist-nationalist figure and is well known politician and theoretician with Persian Neo Nationalism Philosophy.
SRJ strongly believes in maintaining a cold relationship with Arabs in the Persian Gulf and Persian Sea, as they are the ones who established the Arab culture of terrorism in the region and around the world by founding and funding Islamic Wahabism and Salafism organizations like Al-Qaeda, ISIS, and Taliban. On the other hand, SRJ believes that the Jewish nation tightening up with Persia is so important for the security of Persian and Jewish in west Asia.
This book is based on the author's political ideas at a time when he was undergoing significant personality changes and intellectual growth, as well as on the tragic events in his personal life that forced him to embark on an uncharted spiritual journey and led to feelings of loneliness and isolation. These events helped him to develop a new identity and personality and gave him a profound understanding of what it means to be poor and treated unfairly in society.
A new method of looking at the equations and balances that determine power in the modern world at the domestic, regional, and international levels has led to the development of new and sophisticated elements of diplomatic and political theory. Major groups of Iranians who genuinely believe in Persian nationalism have turned to General Qassim Soleimani as their role model for rekindling a sense of national pride.
The Persian Neo-Nationalism Theory is built around this idea. The theory takes into account the Middle East, which is a volatile region that harbors terrorism, as well as Iran's future political and military doctrine.
