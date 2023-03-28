Hideout Fitness Shares Tips for Getting Back into the Gym After Time Away

Whether you've been sidelined by an injury or life got in the way, the Irvine personal trainers at Hideout Fitness help people get back on track
The noted personal trainers in Irvine offer some encouraging tips to help clients get back in the gym, along with some encouragement to help people stay active
We understand that getting back into the gym can be daunting...That's why we want to support our clients in their fitness journeys and provide them with helpful tips and guidance along the way”
— Chris Monje
IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hideout Fitness, a private gym in Irvine, is helping clients get back into the gym after time away or never being there before. In a recent article, the personal trainers at Hideout Fitness shared some tips to help individuals ease into physical exercise again and get comfortable with the gym environment.
"We understand that getting back into the gym can be daunting, especially after an extended period away. That's why we want to support our clients in their fitness journeys and provide them with helpful tips and guidance along the way," said Irvine personal trainer Chris Monje.
“Exercise helps you stay healthy. But what if you've been away from the gym for a while? It can be tough getting that motivation to start working out again. But fear not; there are easy ways to start those healthy habits again,” says Monje.
The article shares a range of tips, including setting realistic goals, starting with small steps, and finding a workout buddy to help motivate and hold clients accountable. The personal trainers at Hideout Fitness also recommend trying new workouts and exercises to keep things exciting and challenging.
“Working out with a friend can make it more fun and keep you accountable,” says Monje. “With semi-private personal training sessions, you and some friends can start a healthy workout to motivate you further. Plus, it's always more motivating to have someone cheering you on!”
Additionally, the article includes some fun ways to exercise in Irvine, California, that can help clients get used to physical exercise again. These include hiking nearby nature trails, riding a bike through the city, or joining a local fitness group or class. The personal trainers in Irvine simply want to see their community members thriving, regardless of their workout routine.
"At Hideout Fitness, we believe in providing a supportive and welcoming environment where our clients can feel comfortable and confident in their fitness journeys. We want to help everyone reach their fitness goals and improve their overall health and well-being," added Monje.
A Plan For Every Client
Offering assistance to clients who have spent some time away from the gym is only the tip of the fitness iceberg. Hideout Fitness coaches offer personalized personal training services for clients seeking a tailored workout plan that meets their individual fitness goals. The gym offers hourly sessions with a team of transformation coaches who provide dynamic workouts with tailored intensity, personalized meal plans, and specialized coaches that can help with weight loss, bodybuilding, body recomposition, and more!
"At Hideout Fitness, we believe that every client is unique, and their fitness journey should reflect that," said Monje. "That's why we offer customized personal training plans that cater to each individual's needs and goals. Our transformation coaches are passionate about helping clients achieve their desired outcomes and providing the support they need along the way."
The team of transformation coaches offers one-on-one training sessions tailored to each client's fitness level, body type, and goals. Whether clients want to lose weight, build muscle, or improve overall fitness, Hideout Fitness has specialized coaches who can help.
"Our personalized meal plans are also essential to our personal training program," added Monje. "We believe that nutrition is just as important as exercise in achieving optimal health and fitness. That's why our transformation coaches work with clients to create a meal plan that complements their workout routine and accelerates their results."
Hideout Fitness's personal training services are designed to provide clients with the tools and support they need to achieve their fitness goals. Clients can reach their desired outcomes quickly and effectively with customized workout plans and personalized meal plans.
Hideout Fuel
Hideout Fuel, Hideout Fitness’s dedicated meal prep program, offers clients a bevy of tasty meals to add some spice and creativity to an already unique workout routine.
The meals are made from the tastiest, freshest ingredients and are fully customizable to cater to each individual's dietary needs, preferences, and fitness goals.
"At Hideout Fitness, we believe that nutrition is just as important as exercise in achieving optimal health and fitness," said Monje. "That's why we created Hideout Fuel, a meal plan service that provides clients with healthy, delicious, and personalized meals that cater to their dietary needs and fitness goals."
Hideout Fuel offers two meal plan options - Fixed and Flex. The Fixed plan allows clients to choose exactly which meals they want, while the Flex plan lets them choose their favorite meals, and the team at Hideout Fuel mixes it up for them. Every meal on the menu has to meet two criteria - it has to be healthy and delicious.
"Our meal plans are fully customizable, which means clients can tailor their meals to their heart's content," added Monje. "Whether they have dietary restrictions or need extra protein to bulk up, we can create a meal plan that caters to their needs and helps them achieve their fitness goals."
Delivery of the meals is every Sunday, and clients can choose the amount they want to order and when they want their food delivered. With Hideout Fuel, clients can focus on their fitness goals without worrying about meal planning or cooking, as the team at Hideout Fuel takes care of everything.
For more information about Hideout Fitness and its fitness programs, please visit its website at www.hideoutfitness.com or contact them directly.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Chris Monje
Hideout Fitness
+1 (657)-223-3466
chris@hideoutfitness.com