GovTech Division of Deep Knowledge Analytics Releases Definitive, Full-Scope GovTech Industry Framework

GovTech Division of Deep Knowledge Analytics in collaboration with the AI and Data Science Division of Deep Knowledge Group unveils GovTech Industry Framework
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The GovTech Division of the Deep Knowledge Analytics in collaboration with the Data Science Division of Deep Knowledge Group (DKG) has developed a new GovTech Industry Framework, which constitutes a first-of-its-kind analytical system designed to provide the most comprehensive and up-to-date classification of the GovTech industry available to date.
The open-access version of the full proprietary framework allows industry participants and stakeholders to easily compare companies on a global scale, with a focus on the technological aspect of each company's activity. With this framework, the GovTech industry is set to revolutionize how it approaches governance by leveraging cutting-edge AI technology.
The GovTech Industry Analytical Framework seeks to provide comprehensive and descriptive tools to aid industry players and stakeholders in assessing and comparing businesses across international markets, with a focus on the technological aspect of their operations. As the industry undergoes further growth and transformation, the GovTech Industry Analytical Framework will remain adaptable and dynamic, ensuring that it keeps pace with the latest developments and trends.
The GovTech Industry, which specializes in technology-based products and services that cater specifically to the needs of the government and public sector, has experienced significant growth in recent years. To gain a deeper understanding of this industry and its operations, it is important to examine its framework.
The GovTech Industry Analytical Framework identifies four key ecosystem groups within the industry, including:
- GovTech Companies
- GovTech Investors
- GovTech R&D Centers, Universities, and Labs
- GovTech Hubs and Communities
- Accelerators & Incubators
The GovTech Companies sector is further divided into ten subsectors, with the largest ones including RegTech, Healthcare, e-Government Solutions, and Smart Cities and Transport, and others.
The framework also encompasses the main types of technology products and services offered across all ten subsectors, providing a comprehensive overview of the GovTech industry landscape.
The GovTech Industry Analytical Framework aims to provide comprehensive descriptive tools that facilitate international comparisons of businesses within the industry. This framework primarily focuses on the technological aspect of each company's activities.
As a rapidly growing and dynamic industry, GovTech is constantly evolving and being shaped by new players entering the market and established companies expanding their offerings. The GovTech Industry Analytical Framework is designed to keep pace with these developments and trends, providing industry participants and stakeholders with the latest insights and market intelligence.
The GovTech Analytics’ Global GovTech Ecosystem already provides interactive market insights, mind maps, and reports. This ecosystem is continuously evolving to include benchmarking for companies, investors, and technologies, and competitive and SWOT analysis in the upcoming Global GovTech Big Data Analytics Dashboard, using the new GovTech Industry Analytical Framework as a foundation.
The GovTech Industry Big Data Analytics Dashboard is a powerful tool that leverages the comprehensive framework of the GovTech industry to provide unparalleled insights into the rapidly evolving government technology landscape. At the heart of this innovative platform lies the critical role that data plays in shaping policy decisions and driving innovation. Built on a foundation of extensive research and deep expertise in data science, the dashboard provides policymakers with the tools they need to analyze the entire industry, as well as quantitative parameters, in real-time.
A dashboard provides a bird’s eye view of the GovTech sector globally. The Global GovTech Dashboard provides up-to-date information on more than 16 different parameters within 70,000 indicators. It provides deep data analytics for comparative analysis, showing the full impact of these industries and demonstrating the transparency and effectiveness of their projects.
KEY INDUSTRY TRENDS AND TAKE-AWAYS FROM THE FRAMEWORK:
North America, where 52% of GovTech companies are located as of 2022, is the leading region in the global GovTech Industry. The second biggest region is EMEA, with around a 36% share of GovTech companies globally. The top three countries by the number of companies analysed in the report are the United States (550), the United Kingdom (208), and Canada (54).
The more companies become GovTech-focused, the more investment appears in the industry, leading to the emergence of new players and decision-makers on the global GovTech market. As of October 2022, the total amount of funding given to the global GovTech Industry amounted to around $25.4 billion. Of this, more than $14.4 billion was invested in US-based companies.
GOVTECH DIVISION OF DEEP KNOWLEDGE ANALYTICS OVERVIEW:
MARKET INTELLIGENCE: Producing regular open-access and proprietary reports on emerging trends and topics in the GovTech industry. These reports are supported by back-end analytics systems and tools that provide fresh insights and updates on opportunities and risks.
BIG DATA ANALYTICAL SYSTEM & DASHBOARD: Developing a comprehensive Big Data Analytical System and Dashboard (SaaS) that serves as a one-stop-platform for all market and business intelligence operations, including profiling thousands of companies, market signals and trends based on tens of millions of constantly updated data points.
VIRTUAL EVENTS AND WEBINARS: Organizing virtual conferences featuring GovTech influencers, including founders and CEOs of startups and established companies, investors, scientists and other key players in the GovTech industry.
