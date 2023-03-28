Submit Release
Tolentino: Statement on the ICC rejection of the Philippine Government’s petition against the drug war investigation

PHILIPPINES, March 28 - Press Release
March 28, 2023

STATEMENT ON THE ICC REJECTION OF THE PHILIPPINE GOVERNMENT'S PETITION AGAINST THE DRUG WAR INVESTIGATION

"The Appeal made by the Philippines was a courteous assertion of our sovereignty, its denial has no binding effect. It will not clothe the International Criminal Court (ICC) with jurisdiction, as there was none in the first place. ICC should recognize the fundamental pillar of the international legal order, which is sovereignty."

-SENATOR FRANCIS ‘TOL’ N. TOLENTINO
Chairman, Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights 28 March 2023

