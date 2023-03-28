Edible Insects Market Size, To Witness Promising Growth Rate 19.7% by 2032

Edible Insects Market Size 2023

The global edible insects market size was valued at USD 0.8 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 19.7% over the forecast period.

The global edible insects market size was valued at USD 0.8 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 19.7% over the forecast period. The Edible Insects Market data reports also provide a 5-year pre-historic forecast (up to 2031) for the sector.

The edible insect market is still relatively young and developing, but it has seen steady growth over the last few years as consumers become more interested in alternative protein sources and sustainable food practices. Insects have long been an integral part of cultures around the world, and are now being recognized for their nutritional value and environmental advantages. The market offers a range of insect products such as whole insects, insect flour, and insect-based snacks. Additionally, many restaurants and food businesses are now featuring insects on their menus, offering dishes such as cricket tacos or mealworm burgers.

The edible insect market has seen a boost due to the rising awareness of the environmental consequences of traditional livestock farming, as insects require less space, water and feed to produce the same amount of protein as conventional animals do. The edible insect market is experiencing a surge in interest due to the increasing awareness about sustainable and ethical food practices. Nonetheless, this niche sector remains small; consumer education and awareness will likely be the keys to its future expansion. As consumers become more open to trying out different food sources, the edible insect industry is expected to continue growing and become more mainstream.

The TOP key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues, and strategies are:

Thailand Unique

Kreca Ento-Food BV

Nordic Insect Economy

Entomo Farms

Enviro Flight

Proti-Farm

EXO

ENTOTECH

Deli Bugs

Eat Grub

Edible Insects Market Segmentation: Research Scope

Segmentation 1: Different types of Edible Insects Market

Caterpillar

Orthoptera

Beetles

True Bugs

Segmentation 2: by Application - They are widely used in places including

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Coffee Shops

Online Retail

Edible Insects Market Dynamics:

This section deals with understanding the Edible Insects Market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in the following sections:

- Increase in Sales Revenue

- Increased Demand from Developing Regions

- Rise in Popularity

- R&D Efforts

- Product Innovation and Offerings

- Higher Cost

Segmentation 3: Geographic regions

- North America (U.S. and Canada)

- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

- Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

- the Middle East and Africa

Recent Trends in the Edible Insects Market

• In recent years, the United States has seen a significant increase in demand for prototypes. Additive manufacturing has become more popular for high-volume production.

• Market participants participate actively in expanding the range and applications of Edible Insects Market. Technology is rapidly improving. As such, Edible Insects Market focuses on streamlining pre and post-production.

