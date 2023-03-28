DMC Global Issues Annual Letter to Stakeholders

/EIN News/ -- BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) has published its Annual Letter to Stakeholders from Interim Co-CEO, Michael Kuta, and Director and Interim Co-CEO, David Aldous. The letter is available here, or on the Investors page of DMC’s website.



About DMC

DMC Global is an owner and operator of innovative, asset-light manufacturing businesses that provide unique, highly engineered products and differentiated solutions. DMC’s businesses have established leadership positions in their respective markets and consist of: Arcadia, a leading supplier of architectural building products; DynaEnergetics, which serves the global energy industry; and NobelClad, which addresses the global industrial infrastructure and transportation sectors. DMC’s businesses are led by experienced, strategically focused management teams, which are supported with business resources and capital allocation expertise to advance their operating strategies and generate the greatest returns. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “BOOM.” For more information, visit: https://www.dmcglobal.com/.

CONTACT:

Geoff High

Vice President of Investor Relations

303-604-3924