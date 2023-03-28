Landmark Longevity Nation Conference in Tel Aviv Showcases Israel’s Status as a Leading International Longevity Hub

Longevity Nation - Enhancing Research, Development and Education for Healthy Longevity (Bar Ilan University, Israel)
VETEK Association Brings Together a Critical Density of World-Renowned Longevity Leaders at Landmark Event with Support from Aging Analytics Agency and others
The Longevity Nation conference demonstrated that Israel has tremendous potentials to become one of the world’s leading full-scope Longevity Hubs, and perhaps even the first true Longevity Nation.”
— Dmitry Kaminskiy, General Partner of Deep Knowledge Group
TEL AVIV, GUSH DAN, ISRAEL, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A landmark Longevity conference, Longevity Nation, was held in Tel Aviv on March 26-27 by Vetek Association, STS-BIUS, and the Shlomo Tyran Foundation with the support of numerous Sponsors and Conference Partners including, among others, Aging Analytics Agency, the Biogerontology Research Foundation, Longevity.International and Deep Knowledge Group.
The conference brought together a critical mass of Longevity thought-leaders and definitively established Israel’s reputation as a burgeoning Longevity Hub with very strong potential to emerge as a leading international hub of Longevity science, medicine, technology, policy and industrialization in the years to come.
By bringing together leading voices in the longevity space and public figures, the Longevity Nation conference contributed strongly to increasing the synergy of science, technology and ageing society, with the aim of helping advance ethical scientific and technological solutions for healthy longevity for the benefit of the entire society. Building on Israel’s strengths in this area, this conference sought to help build the supportive longevity ecosystem in Israel, boost the prominence of the field and enhance Israel’s international standing and cooperation in the Longevity field.
Headline speakers at the conference included Deep Knowledge Group General Partner, Biogerontology Research Foundation Managing Trustee and Aging Analytics Agency Founder Dmitry Kaminskiy, VETEK Association Chairman and Biogerontology Research Foundation Trustee Ilia Stambler, Longevity Escape Velocity President and Chairman Aubrey de Grey and Founding Director of the Paul F. Glenn Center for the Biology of Human Aging Research at Albert Einstein College of Medicine Nir Barzali, alongside many others.
Kaminskiy’s talk centred upon Aging Analytics Agency’s foundational work in succeeding to create the world’s first full-scope framework for the extremely complex and multidimensional Longevity Industry in 2018, the further development of that framework into numerous open-access reports, IT-Platforms and Big Data Analytics Dashboards, as well as Deep Knowledge Group’s ongoing work toward the Financial Commoditization of Longevity Industrialization, and establishing the core investment and financial industry infrastructure needed for the emergence of DeepTech and Longevity as fundamentally new asset classes.
Longevity Ecosystem in Israel IT Platform, developed in collaboration between Aging Analytics Agency and VETEK (Seniority) Association, was also unveiled at the conference. The platform serves as a central hub for resources and information on Israel's Longevity Industry and ecosystem.
“What I saw at Longevity Nation has only served to reaffirm my existing conviction that Israel possesses tremendous strengths and potentials to build itself up into one of the world’s leading full-scope Longevity Hubs, and perhaps even the first true Longevity Nation. All necessary components are in place, from its strong geroscience and R&D, its renowned technology ecosystem, committed investment and financial infrastructures. All that is needed for Israel to make that next step towards becoming an exemplary Longevity Hub is the sheer will to do so across its ecosystem participants and stakeholders - and the set of resolutions achieved during the conference are an excellent first step in that direction.” - said Deep Knowledge Group General Partner, Dmitry Kaminskiy.
Longevity Nation culminated in the drafting of a core set of resolutions by its conference organisers and partners which taken together aim to ‘advance the geroscience and healthy longevity field, nationally and internationally, for the benefit of the elderly and the entire population’, providing a strong foundation for future work towards the emergence of Israel as a pre-eminent full-scope Longevity Hub.
Some of the resolution’s core action items included:
- The need to increase resources and investments for the geroscience and healthy longevity field.
- The need to increase education in the field of geroscience and healthy longevity, on all levels and for all segments of society.
- The need to establish and improve evaluation measures for degenerative ageing, early detection and prevention of ageing-related diseases and to implement these evaluation measures in preventive health programs for the ageing population.
As the chairman of the Vetek Association and of the conference organising committee Dr. Ilia Stambler noted – “This conference is not just a top-level scientific meeting, but also, and even mainly, a longevity advocacy event. This conference is a revival of many advocacy efforts to advance research, development and education for healthy longevity. This is the first live conference that the Vetek association organised in over 3 years since the International Perspectives on Geroscience conference that we co-organized together with the NIH NIA in Weizmann Institute of Science in 2019. Thus, this is a revival of our live outreach, large scale personal knowledge exchange and massive longevity community building in Israel."
"The very theme of the conference: 'Enhancing research, development and education for healthy longevity' is a reminder about the program section under this title that was included, at the initiative of the Vetek Association, in the Israel National Masterplan on Aging, published by Knesset in 2019. This conference is an effort to revive that program, to bring it again to the attention and hopefully also to the implementation of the decision makers. In fact, the resolutions that were adopted by the conference are a recapitulation of the recommendations made in that section of the Israel National Masterplan on Aging in support of “Research, Development and Education for Healthy Longevity and Prevention of Aging-related Disease”, such as enhancing funding, educational programs and metrics development. We hope that thanks to this conference, thanks to the amazing demonstration of cooperation and support for the advancement of the longevity field, not just in Israel, but internationally, especially by our partners, such as the Department of Science, Technology and Society of Bar-Ilan University, Shlomo Tyran Foundation, Biogerontology Research Foundation, Aging Analytics Agency, International Longevity Alliance and others, we will succeed in reviving several earlier efforts and starting new efforts to further enhance the longevity advocacy initiatives in Israel and internationally.”
