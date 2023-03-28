Sugar Free Cookies Market Soars to New Heights Expected to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2031 With CAGR of 6.7%

The rising popularity of sugar free cookies is expected to drive the demand for sugar free cookies as a healthier snacking option.

PORTLAND, OR, US, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Sugar Free Cookies Market generated $5.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $10.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the sugar free cookies market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America dominated the market in 2021, garnering a market share of 38.6%, followed by Europe with 33.3%. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing penetration of bakery products in the region. The U.S. is witnessing an increasing prevalence of diabetes among the population. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 11.3% of the U.S. population, or 37.3 million people were suffering from diabetes in 2021. Therefore, the rising cases of diabetes and increased awareness regarding the availability of sugar free cookies are the major factors fueling the market growth in North America.

Major Key Companies:

The major players operating in the global sugar free cookies industry include Aunt Gussie’s Cookies & Crackers, Baker Street, Bisk Farm, Burton’s Biscuit Company, Diabliss Consumer Products Pvt, Ltd., Fat Snax, Galletas Gullon, Good Dees, Helwa Wafelbakkerji, Kravour Food Pvt, Ltd., and Nutri Value, NutroActive, Unibic, Voortman Bakery, and Wellversed. These market players are constantly engaged in various developmental strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, and product launches to exploit sugar free cookies market opportunities and gain market share.

As per the sugar free cookies market forecast, on the basis of sweetener, the aspartame segment dominated the market with 34.3% market share in 2021 followed by the saccharin and sucralose segments. The huge adoption of artificial and natural sugar substitutes, owing to their low-calorie attributes, in making sugar free cookies is expected to boost the growth of these sweeteners in the global sugar free cookies market.

As per the sugar free cookies market trends, on the basis of type, the chocolate chip segment is expected to be the dominant segment during the forecast period. The chocolate chip segment garnered revenue of around $1,098.8 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The huge popularity of chocolate among the children and young population across the globe has led to the dominance of the chocolate chip segment in the global sugar free cookies market.

